“I Wanna Know This Girl”: Jiri Prochazka Praises Cancer Patient’s Viral ‘War Hair’ Tribute Before Chemotherapy

Czech MMA fighter Jiri Prochazka poses during a meeting with journalists ahead of the BJP team s scheduled departure for UFC 300 in Las Vegas, USA, on March 28, 2024, in Brno, Czech Republic. (CTKxPhoto VaclavxSalek) CTKPhotoP2024032803515 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCZExSVK CTKPhotoP2024032803515

Jiri Prochazka was deeply moved by a young girl who decided to honor the UFC fighter’s signature hairstyle before beginning her chemotherapy treatment. The girl, who had been battling cancer, copied Jiri’s iconic “war hair” as a powerful tribute to her own fight against the disease.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Jiri expressed his admiration for her bold gesture and offered to help her in any which way he can.

“Every fighter should have a war-hair…People with these experiences, they are the real warrior… I wanna know this girl.”

Jiří Procházka sends a beautiful message to the cancer patient that recreated his signature hairstyle before losing her hair pic.twitter.com/mFOAs55RMc — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 16, 2024

Jiri’s distinctive hairstyle isn’t just for show; it has a deeper meaning rooted in his respect for the warrior spirit. In April 2021, before his fight with Dominick Reyes at UFC on ESPN 23, Jiri debuted the hairstyle that has since become his trademark. He revealed that the inspiration behind it came from the Mongkhon, the traditional headgear worn by Muay Thai fighters.

Jiri’s connection to cancer patients goes beyond just words. He revealed that he runs a foundation that helps him connect with people battling the ailment. Through this foundation, Jiri regularly visits hospitals to meet with cancer patients, having seen how devastating and challenging the illness can be.

His personal experiences with patients have only deepened his empathy and desire to support those fighting such a tough battle. Hopefully, the girl in question also gets to meet the former UFC champion.

That said, it wasn’t the only subject of discussion on the show.

Ariel Helwani asked Jiri about the drama surrounding Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill at the UFC P.I., and safe to say, Prochazka wasn’t impressed by Hill.

Prochazka reacts to Hill vs. Pereira scuffle

The drama unfolded at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas when Hill confronted Pereira and asked him to fight. Pereira, never one to shy away from a challenge, responded by suggesting they put on gloves and settle it in the octagon.

Prochazka weighed in on the situation, offering his take on Hill’s comments,

"I just saw some things Jamahal said about he's going to the cage for the money… I don't need the money to fight the champion." Jiří Procházka shares his thoughts on the altercation between Pereira X Hill at the UFC PI. pic.twitter.com/oZbloqYnEN — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 16, 2024



The exchange between Hill and Pereira seemed to spark more drama than actual competition. Hill later went on to defend himself online by claiming that he had only approached Pereira to have a chat but the light heavyweight champion had responded by telling him he was still sleeping from the KO at UFC 300.

Jamahal Hill talks about his altercation with Alex Pereira earlier today He says he approached Alex Pereira and told him “don’t run to heavyweight”, and Alex responded “you’re still sleeping” @JamahalH #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/7RAww6gC9e — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 6, 2024



The funny thing is regardless of their statements, neither Jiri nor Hill is actually getting another title shot anytime soon. Pereira has been looking at a third title and if he manages to escape Magomed Ankalaev, there’s a very good chance he will make the move to heavyweight and challenge for the big gold, currently held by Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.