Jamahal Hill Unleashes Savage Comeback to Jiri Prochazka Ahead of UFC 311 Fight: “We’re Not the Same”

Allan Binoy
Published

Jiri Prochazka (L), Jamahal Hill (R)

Credits: IMAGN

The trash-talking between Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka is really heating up ahead of their title eliminator fight at UFC 311 title eliminator in January. The pair have been berating each other on social media over whose loss to light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was the worst.

Both fighters have gotten KO’d by the champion. However, Prochazka has lost to him twice whereas Hill has only lost to him once.

So in a YouTube video for his own channel, ‘Sweet Dreams’ broke down the difference between the two losses.

“We had the same opponent in our last fight, right? In your last performance, you got dominated and knocked out. You got dominated, and I got caught. There’s a huge difference…you just survive and scrape by with a win. We’re not the same.”


He is not wrong. Pereira easily picked apart Prochazka and systematically dismantled him. But that doesn’t make Hill’s loss any better because he wasn’t exactly doing great before the champion found his chin.

However, Hill does not see Prochazka as a major threat to him. He believes he will get the finish very early on when they do face each other. In the meantime, ‘Sweet Dreams‘ has also been citing all of their previous opponents and breaking down Prochazka’s weaknesses.

Hill compares opponents with Jiri

Hill compared their previous opponents and spoke about how they had two very different outcomes to the fights,

“Remember Santos that dropped you, you went to a decision hugging him and all of those things, yeah I finished that guy. Remember when you got a title shot… and fumbled it because you couldn’t defend the leg kicks?”

Hill is not wrong. Of his last 7 fights, he won’s 6 and 5 of them have come by KO/TKO. But claiming that Prochazka hugged his opponent to a win is rather ignorant. Of the last 6 fights Prochazka has had, he’s only lost two and both of them were to Pereira.

All these fights have had finishes and Prochzaka has 4 KO/TKOs, via elbows, kicks, knees and punches, and one submission win via a rear necked choke. So, he simply has been more adept at using all the tools at his disposal.

So, as they prepare to take each other on, it’s extremely difficult to predict a winner. They are both rather evenly matched and will hopefully deliver a memorable performance at UFC 311.

