Ian Garry Counters ‘Fake Conor McGregor’ Accusations, Citing Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan Comparison

Ian Garry takes on Michael ‘Venom’ Page at UFC 303 and inspired by his idol Conor McGregor, is aiming to talk the talk and walk the walk. But as the accusations of copying Conor McGregor get louder, Garry has pointed to Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan to explain why what he is doing has been done before.

Garry recently sat down for his interview at the media day for UFC 303 where he responded to a reporter asking how he planned on dealing with the Conor McGregor comparisons for the rest of his career.

Garry stated that he took it as a compliment since his fellow Irishman is the greatest star in the sport. Talking more about his own legacy, he said,

“Anyone saying that I am trying to be like Conor McGregor or I am trying to do something to be like Conor, I take that as a compliment. He is the greatest star the sport has ever seen. So if you’re comparing me to him, it means I am doing something right. How many people talked about Kobe Bryant trying to be like Michael Jordan. Kobe Bryant went out and made a legacy of his own.”

The Irishman then went on to explain that Kobe Bryant was always inspired by Michael Jordan. He adopted similar traits to Jordan but ultimately became his own man and forged his own legacy in the sport.

Garry plans on repeating the fact. While he admits having characteristics similar to Conor McGregor, he will eventually forge his own path and legacy in the sport.

However, first he has to carve out Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

A closer look at Ian Garry vs Michael ‘Venom’ Page

This weekend at UFC 303, Ian Garry will be welcoming Bellator star Michael ‘Venom’ Page to the UFC octagon for the second time.

Similar to Garry, Page is a lanky individual who is known for his exceptional striking. However, Garry feels that he is levels above Page and will display that on Saturday night. But this feud goes a little deeper than fans initially believed it to be.

Bith MVP and Garry had been part of UFC’s rival company, Bellator. While MVP had a great carreer in the company, he could never get his hands on the title. The closest he came to was when he lost the interim title to Logan Storley at Bellator 281 in London, something that Garry isn’t letting him forget.

In addition to this, ‘The Future’ believes that his age and superiority in striking will help him secure a dominant win over Michael ‘Venom’ Page. Needless to say, ‘Venom’ has a completely different idea of how the fight is going to play out!