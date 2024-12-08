‘Ian Garry’s Stock Doesn’t Fall’: Conor McGregor and Fans Stand by Ian After Undefeated Streak Ends Against Shavkat Rakhmonov

Ian Garry might have lost the #1 welterweight title contender fight to Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 but the Irishman brought the challenge to ‘Nomad’ like nobody has done before. He stepped in on short notice and put on a show, stuffing takedowns and almost choking Rakhmonov out before the judges awarded the latter a decision win- his first in the promotion.

Originally, Rakhmonov was set to challenge Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title, but a last-minute injury forced Muhammad out, opening the door for the surging Garry to step in.

The matchup brought intrigue not just for the talent on display but for the personal history between the two fighters, promising a battle fueled by skill and familiarity.

After five rounds of evenly matched violence, Rakhmonov got the nod on all three judges’ scorecards (48-47) to take the win. However, he seemed distraught while Garry walked away with his head held high.

Conor McGregor lauded Ian Garry for his efforts saying, “Very good fight! Well done Ian, future is right”. Another fan reflected on the reality of a Rakhmonov fight going the distance and said, “Shavkat losing his 100% finish rate hurts”.

At the end of the fight, a fan said what was on everybody’s mind- “Ian Garry’s stock doesn’t fall as a result of that loss. He outperformed expectations and acquitted himself well”.

Garry has never been the most loved fighter on the UFC roster. But it has always been more about his personal life choices rather than his abilities inside a ring.

Hopefully, after tonight’s battle, that personal life takes a backseat as he’s considered a serious threat to any top contender in the welterweight division.

How Garry and Rakhmonov panned out

Both Rakhmonov and Garry got off to a good start in the first round. ‘Nomad’ spent most of the first round in a clinch trying to get a takedown, but it was all in vain.

Surprisingly, Garry did extremely well to keep the fight on the feet not allowing Rakhmonov to overpower him to get a takedown.

The second round was rather similar to the first. Rakhmonov had Garry against the fence for long periods in the clinch trying to get him to go to the ground.

Garry again did well to hold his own. However, during the course of the round, Rakhmonov did land a few stinging right hands that forced him to slow down.

In the third round, both fighters threw caution to the wind and decided to engage more in striking. While Rakhmonov did grapple a bit, for the most part, the action took place in the center of the octagon. Once again, Rakhmonov landed a few stinging right hands.

The fourth round saw a much better version of Garry who started strong with leg kicks that buckled Rakhmonov. However, a bit later in the round, ‘Nomad’ shot for a single leg and converted that into a takedown. ‘The Future’ was on his back for the better part of a minute before being able to get back on his feet.

Unfortunately for Garry, he ended the round on his back which certainly affected how the judges scored the overall fight.

The final round was arguably the best for Garry who had Rakhmonov in a rear-necked choke and then a face crank for about two minutes. At multiple points it looked like Rakhmonov was close to tapping out, however, the Kazakh fighter weathered the storm and eventually got out of the position.

This back and forth continued for the rest of the round and at the end of it all, Garry himself raised Rakhmonov’s hand, in acknowledgment of the great show they had just put on.