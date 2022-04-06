“If he can make that much money, why can’t I?” – Khamzat Chimaev reveals how Conor McGregor inspired him to take up Mixed Martial Arts

Conor McGregor has encouraged many young talents to get into the MMA game, but not many would expect UFC budding champion Khamzat Chimaev to be among them.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto for ‘MMA’, ‘Borz’ elaborated on how McGregor’s single-punched icon of Jose Aldo encouraged him to fight. Chimaev states:

“I see the boy [McGregor] pulling [Aldo] out. I was thinking, ‘If that guy does that, then why wouldn’t I do it.’ In a sense I am stronger than him, my body is bigger.

Khamzat Chimaev aims to make history by becoming the first three-time UFC champion

Although Conor McGregor is the first UFC fighter to win titles in two weightlifting, Chimaev has set his sights higher. The 27-year-old Swedish international hopes to make history by becoming a three-time UFC champion. Speaking to BT Sports, Chimaev said:

“I don’t want to be an ordinary guy who wins one belt I want two or three belts, we’ll see if I can I will do it. We can do our plans but God has the last. Word.”

Chimaev has already made it clear that he is eager to take the welterweight title before climbing to the 185-pound belt. It is interesting to read that ‘Borz’ now hopes to become a third weight champion.

It all starts at UFC 273 when Khamzat Chimaev faced former welterweight champion Gilbert Burns. The undefeated runner is likely to win the welterweight title if he passes ‘Durinho’ in their much-anticipated tournament on April 9. Although fighting the Brazilian will represent the toughest challenge in Chimaev’s career, ‘Borz’ is much bigger. favorite to come out victorious.

It is interesting to note that Chimaev, who doubled his three-year wrestling ambition, came after ‘The Notorious’ expressed interest in winning a third UFC title against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Michael Bisping selects Khamzat Chimaev to continue his amazing run within the octagon

In the welterweight tournament with many fans floating around their calendar, the undefeated Chimaev gets his biggest test so far in UFC 273 this Saturday when he faces one-time champion Gilbert Burns. The embedded bout took place during a special pay-per-view card for a six-day battle at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Bisping recently interrupted a reunion on his YouTube channel and believes the stars are ready for Chimaev to raise his hand again.

Sonen on his take for the fight

“This is difficult, but I will lean towards Khamzat,” Bisping said. “Don’t say I was sold hype. What he did to Li Jingliang, it just blew my mind. That was very impressive. Jingliang is not a big man, he is a strong guy with good skills and a lot of knowledge, and Khamzat picked him up, and he looks like he could do whatever he wants with him. We know he was talking to Dana White, talking about being a champion, talking about being a champion in 185 [again].

“There is a reason why he is so confident. He is not a fool. This is not a false ploy, a mere figment of the imagination. He then released Gerald Meerschaert, there is a reason for all this. It will be fun because I want to see the Khamzat wrestler compete with Gilbert Burns jiu-jitsu. That will be a wonderful experience. ”

Chimaev is a huge favorite as he watches his fifth octagon appearance following four amazing finishes. “Borz” not only made things look annoying in an annoying way, but he got one important strike in those four victories. In his latest appearance, a 10th-ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings completely defeated Li Jingliang by a three-minute lead in UFC 267 in October.

The Predictions

Burns is 5-1 years old since advancing to the welterweight division, with one defeat coming from his chance to win against Kamaru Usman at UFC 259 in February 2021. “Durinho” injured Usman early and it looks like he is just seconds away from being a champion, but Usman. he managed to unite and stop Burns hitting third. The No. 4 welterweight champion in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings managed to come back victorious with an unofficial decision to Stephen Thompson on UFC 264 this past July.

Although Burns’ jiu-jitsu and experience may play a big role in Bisping’s eyes, the former middleweight champion sees Chimaev step up to the plate and claim the 170-pound world title.

“He needs to make sure the jiu-jitsu defense is straightforward because otherwise, Gilbert Burns will catch him,” Bisping explained. “[Burns] is at the top of the list in all aspects of mixed martial arts, but it ‘s true, that’s dangerous. But will Khamzat throw him down and say, ‘F *** you, I do not care, I will fight like this’?

“But my choice is Khamzat Chimaev. I think he does it again, I just do it. I think it will be unbelievable because if he wins, whoever wins between Usman and Leon Edwards, he should be next. ”

Here is a video of burns training for khamzat

