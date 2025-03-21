‘If You Don’t Have That, You’re Fuck*d’: Citing Prime Mike Tyson, Joe Rogan Claims ‘Genetics Plays a Large Part in MMA Success’

When it comes to making it big in MMA, there’s no shortage of advice—train hard, eat clean, stay disciplined, and put in the hours. And while all of that absolutely matters, there’s one factor that no amount of grind can replace: genetics. At least, that’s what Joe Rogan believes.

Well, genetics do play a huge role in any sport, combat or otherwise. Take bodybuilding for example. You could work out all your life, take the right meds, eat the right food, and still never measure up to CBum. You will never be as big and still be as fast as Brock Lesnar, or be as strong as Francis Ngannou even if you workout for the rest of your life.

And that is exactly what Rogan is getting at.

In a conversation on his podcast, the UFC commentator asserted that while hard work and dedication were crucial, some fighters were simply born with the kind of physical gifts others just can’t replicate. To drive his point home, Rogan brought up the ultimate example—prime Mike Tyson.

“Circumstances, coaching—there are a lot of different factors.”, Rogan began. “I find that if success comes quickly, you don’t develop the mettle to push through boundaries and reach new levels,” he said, explaining the other side of the genetic lottery coin as well.

“That is a problem with very talented fighters as well. A lot of very talented martial artists they never develop the discipline to truly become great. Because from the very beginning they had whatever the advantage was, whether it was speed or strength.”, the JRE host told Josh Waitzkin.

“(However) Genetics plays such huge part in martial arts success. If you have someone who has an elite mind, who is incredibly disciplined and also has great genetics, you get a Mike Tyson. But if you don’t have that and Mike Tyson is competing in your division, you’re f**ked.”, the UFC commentator surmised.

Now, the argument will always remain but if you had to drive the point home, at least in the specific case of combat sports athletes, Tyson would be the perfect example.

Tyson; literally built for boxing?

​Tyson’s physical attributes were nothing short of extraordinary, making him a formidable force in the boxing world. Standing at about 5’10” with a reach of 71 inches, he was considered shorter than many heavyweights.

However, this compact stature became an advantage, allowing him to employ a crouching style that made him a smaller target and gave him a better center of gravity, facilitating powerful shots including his renowned uppercuts. ​

From a young age, Tyson‘s physique was remarkable; at just 18, his neck measured an impressive 20 inches. This robust neck, combined with his muscular build, enabled him to absorb the worst hits and deliver punches with exceptional efficiency.

Tyson’s physical prowess was complemented by his unique fighting style. He utilized a “peek-a-boo” technique, holding his hands high to guard his face while bobbing and weaving to evade opponents’ strikes. This approach, combined with his explosive speed and power, allowed him to launch devastating counterattacks, often ending fights in the early rounds. ​

In essence, Tyson’s genetic gifts—his compact frame, muscular build, and exceptional agility—paired with his distinctive fighting style, made him one of the most formidable boxers in history. Then there’s Tyson Fury, named after Mike, stands at 6’9″ without a shred of Iron’s athletic gifts.

And yet, he has been in the game for longer than a decade with multiple world heavyweight titles, including the WBC (2020-2024), and unified titles from 2015-2016 (WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO), as well as the Ring magazine title. So, go figure!