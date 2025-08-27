Jason and Travis Kelce List Top 5 Animals That They’d Like to Domesticate

Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Kelce brothers have always been very affectionate toward pets, especially their dogs. In fact, Jason and Kylie Kelce were devastated back in March when their Irish wolfhound, Baloo, passed away. But now, the brothers seem to be moving beyond dogs as pets, as they listed the top five wild animals they’d like to domesticate.

It was a goofy and fun segment that came up when the Kelce brothers were talking about sea otters on their New Heights podcast. Apparently, they’re a fascinating animal to Travis, and he wishes he could own one. That’s when Jason asked his younger brother to list the top wild animals he’d want to domesticate.

Funny enough, though, Jason got the list started with what he thought was the clear number one choice.

Bear

That’s right, according to Jason Kelce, the number one animal he’d like to domesticate is a bear. He said any type would do, though he’d prefer a black bear.

“Bear, number one. I would love to domesticate a bear,” Jason said.

While Jason is a massive human who used to be an offensive lineman, one has to wonder how safe he’d feel falling asleep next to the hunter and scavenger each night.

Monkey

The second animal on the list came yet again from a suggestion from Jason. But Travis was all for owning a monkey one day. “I’m down with a monkey. Like the Friends’ monkey or like Ace Ventura’s monkey,” Travis said.

Furthermore, the Kelce bros said that a gorilla or chimpanzee would also be awesome, as long as they don’t fling their poop around the house.

Sea otter

Of course, the Kelce brothers had to include the animal that got the entire list started. “Land and water. Like, are you kidding me?” Travis asked facetiously.

Sea otters are considered to be highly intelligent animals. They have complex behaviors similar to humans, and know how to utilize tools in the wild to their advantage. Honestly, it might be too smart a creature for Travis to own. He would have his hands full.

Shamu the Orca Whale

The fourth animal on the list was a bit of a joke, as the Kelce brothers couldn’t think of another animal. So, Travis just threw out Shamu, the original orca whale captured and held in captivity by SeaWorld. “We could bring SeaWorld back right now!” Jason exclaimed.

Although later on, the Kelce bro admitted that he doesn’t think it’s healthy to domesticate orca whales … a notion in which he is spot on.

Tiger

It should be noted that the brotherly duo listed the tiger as their second animal, but due to their affinity toward dogs, they couldn’t rank it that high. Still, Travis appreciates the creature.

“I love tigers because we were the Cleveland Heights Tigers,” Travis stated.

A tiger might be the most realistic animal that the brothers mentioned. Popular celebrities like Mike Tyson have even been known to keep one as a pet.

All in all, it was just a list for fun. But the feasibility of the animals named by the Kelces is a bit of a pipe dream. Bears will never be domesticated and will only ever be held in captivity. The same goes for sea otters and orca whales. If they want a pet monkey or a tiger, though, that might not be entirely out of the question.

Still, it’s hard to gain legal access to owning an exotic pet like that. They might be safe around their owner, but they can pose a serious threat to those living in the area. Exotic animals can also carry diseases and need to live in an environment that is suitable for their lifestyle.