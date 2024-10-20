Ilia Topuria Ethnicity: Is ‘El Matador’ Spanish or Georgian ?

Ilia Topuria, the reigning UFC featherweight champion, has captured the attention of MMA fans worldwide with his dynamic skills and relentless fighting style. As he prepares to defend his title against Max Holloway at UFC 308, many fans are curious about Topuria’s background, especially his ethnicity since Conor McGregor recently claimed he wasn’t really Spanish.

Often referred to as “El Matador,” many have wondered whether Topuria’s roots are Spanish or Georgian. With a fascinating heritage that blends both cultures, diving into the details of Topuria’s unique background and shedding light on the champion’s journey leading up to his big title defense has been an interesting few hours.

Where was Ilia Topuria born?

Although Ilia Topuria often proudly waves both the Spanish and Georgian flags during his UFC career, he was actually born in Halle Westfalen, Germany. Both of his parents are Georgian, and he moved to Germany when he was just seven years old.

It was there that “El Matador” began his journey in combat sports, training in Greco-Roman wrestling while attending school. At 15, Topuria made another big move—this time to Alicante, Spain—where he later launched his professional MMA career, competing in Spanish organizations before becoming the UFC star he is today.

Is Ilia Topuria Spanish?

Ilia Topuria is now officially a Spanish citizen! The UFC featherweight champion, who has been living in Spain for 15 years, recently had his dream of Spanish citizenship fulfilled. This news was confirmed by Pilar Alegría, the Minister of Education, Vocational Training, and Sports, during a press conference.

Topuria had been persistently requesting that his case be reviewed, and after meeting with Spain’s President, Pedro Sanchez, his wish was granted. Now, he’s officially recognized as part of the “Federación de Lucha,” or the Wrestling Federation.

The Council of Ministers gave the green light for his citizenship, acknowledging not only his incredible success in mixed martial arts but also his dedication to training in Spain since 2012. Alegría praised him as an example of resilience and a role model in the sport.

Reflecting on wny he wanted a Spanish passport, Topuria has shared the story of his return from Anaheim, especially a moment of frustration.

“When I landed, I wondered why I still had to go through the foreigner’s line and why I hadn’t received congratulations from our country’s leader. It hurt me, but I don’t hold grudges,” he admitted during a press conference.

Despite the initial disappointment, Topuria’s perseverance paid off, and he now proudly holds his Spanish DNI, marking a significant milestone in his life and career.