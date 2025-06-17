‘Mbappe on Bench’: UFC Star Ilia Topuria Calls Out Real Madrid Flexing Flashy Soccer Moves, Leaves Fans Stunned

UFC star Ilia Topuria is showing off his soccer skills, which have led to some wild suggestions from fans. The former champion grew up in Spain, surrounded by friends who played the beautiful game. Besides, as a lifelong Real Madrid fan, Topuria has always been mesmerized by the glamor of Santiago Bernabeu.

So much so, the former featherweight champion actually parted with his long-time coach to make a permanent move to Madrid. So, as he prepares for the lightweight title fight against former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, the Spaniard has been getting into a peak state of mind by nut-megging his friends and burying the ball into the nets.

As a matter of fact, he’s been posting videos of it on Instagram, saying, “I’m not saying anything but @realmadrid needs a Matador”. Well, since Sergio Ramos left, they have been lacking in the violence department, and Topuria would be a great addition. Manager Xabi Alonso could really use the help in the absence of Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal.

Fans, meanwhile, don’t want to see Topuria defend and tackle. They want to see him as a number 9, running in and scoring goals — like French striker Kylian Mbappe.

“Welcome to Real Madrid.” said one fan, while another shouted from the cheap seats-“Mbappe on the bench”.”Since Ramos and Pepe left, they haven’t found one as your height,” chimed another.



Notably, Topuria has already had the privilege of being an honored guest at Bernabeu. Earlier last year, after he became the UFC champion, Real Madrid invited him to their stadium.

Topuria parades his belt at the Santiago Bernabeu

On February 25th, the Carlo Ancelotti-led side took on Sevilla at their home stadium. Before the match started, Topuria walked out in his signature tuxedo look with the UFC strap on his shoulder. The champ could not stop smiling as the crowd cheered him on.

Whole Santiago Bernabeu is cheering for Ilia Topuria ❤ El Matador introduced his UFC belt in front of the 85,000+ Real Madrid fans! ❤️ Setanta Sports pic.twitter.com/ZwgScsVW1D — Giorgi Kokiashvili (@iHeartGeorgius1) February 25, 2024

All 85,000 of the fans chanted his name as he walked out to the centre of the pitch for the ceremonial kick-off. He handed his belt to the referee and kicked the ball down the line. But this isn’t the first time he has collaborated with the Spanish giants.

For his UFC 308 fight against the legend Max Holloway, he was accompanied by former Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. In fact, Topuria has openly asserted that the UFC should have a pay-per-view in Spain and have it hosted at the Bernabeu. Unfortunately, UFC boss Dana White has not been very receptive of the idea, claiming that the problems with an outdoor stadium outweigh the benefits.