Ilia Topuria Is Leaving a ‘Sour Taste in People’s Mouth’ With Opponent Picks: Alexander Volkanovski

UFC featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria shocked the world when he put the division’s undisputed king Alexander Volkanovski down and took his belt. However, what has irritated the fandom is the Spaniard’s picky choice of opponents. In fact, the 27-year-old hasn’t yet confirmed his next fight, and this, according to Volkanovski is bound to leave a bitter aftertaste.

Speaking to Israel Adesanya’s brother, David Adesanya on ‘FreeStylebender,’ the former champ, got real about Topuria’s audacious remarks. ‘Volk’ doesn’t need being reminded of the impermanence of greatness.

“People quickly forget, you know what I mean, like, you know that’s just how it is. You’re the absolute man one day and the next day everyone forgets till you prove them wrong again.”

Taking shots at the champion, the Aussie further said that Topuria must be feeling on the top of the world but his actions are making people not like him.

So that’s just how it is. Like, obviously he felt all that and then he’s rolling with it but I think it’s starting to put a sour taste in people’s mouths. I don’t mind the guy, he plays the game…he’s a respectful dude.”

To his credit, Volk was spot-on with his take. While he complimented his rival, the Aussie sensation also stated the fact that Topuria seized the throne from an active champion like him and consequently the community expects the new champ to keep the ball rolling.

However, with the Spanish champion making bitter remarks, not agreeing to take on top contenders, and instead looking to fight Conor McGregor, he is testing the fans’ patience. And even with McGregor, earlier yesterday, he dismissed the Irishman as well calling him ‘not so good anymore’!

Meanwhile, Topuria has called out Max Holloway and highlighted that the Hawaiian refused to make it official, citing family issues to which Holloway slapped back, essentially saying that the champ was just making things up at this point.

Holloway can smell what Topuria’s cooking and its BS

Promoting his upcoming autobiographical documentary, Matador, Topuria who took the opportunity to answer some fan queries. Marca asked the champ the most obvious question about his first title defense.

To which, the champ responded by claiming Holloway had been denying the fight due to personal issues and troubles with the weight cut.

“It’s not because of me. They called me to say that Max Holloway was having family issues, that he was having trouble cutting weight, and that he wanted to fight in a higher weight class. Honestly, I don’t know. I have no idea.

The BMF champion then took to Twitter to clarify that the Spaniard was just ‘making things up at this stage’.

Guy is just making things up at this stage,

In fact, two traded words online with the champion tweeting back, asking ‘The Blessed’ to choose a date to which Holloway wrote, “see you soon,” hinting at a possible bout soon enough.