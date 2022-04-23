“I’m after everybody that doesn’t believe in C4” – Henry Cejudo says Michael Bisping is wrong for saying that he is too little to fight Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo followed former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping because he said he would swim against Alexander Volkanovski.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, ‘The Count’ broke the possible feud between Cejudo and Volkanovski after news of the ‘Triple C’ return and his plans to compete for a third title hit the headlines.

Michael Bisping has argued that Henry Cejudo may have a tough time competing with the UFC featherweight champion, who has played a significant role when it comes to physical fitness.

Responding to his allegations, the former flyweight and bantamweight champion posted on Twitter, vowing to prove Bisping wrong.

I will prove you wrong hall of famer. @bisping I’m after everybody that doesn’t believe in C4. https://t.co/poHqkKlhq8 pic.twitter.com/kxzimqzRR1 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 13, 2022



In addition to the powerful message, Cejudo also shared a photo of Bisping with Georges St-Pierre. The ‘GSP’, which was shorter than ‘The Count’, managed to beat England to take another title at UFC 217 back in November 2017.

Interestingly, ‘The Count’ was quick to respond to Cejudo’s announcement:

“Haha well let me go little boy I’m retired 🙂 well done but. Wish you the best!”

Haha well leave me alone little guy I’m retired 🙂 good luck to you though. Wish you the best! 👊 https://t.co/5D2Vs6x3e7 — michael (@bisping) April 13, 2022



Despite the initial response from Cejudo, it appears that both ‘Triple C’ and Bisping have chosen to acknowledge the disagreement.

“@Bisping Retirement was fun. I got a pina colada. I’m happy”

Retirement was fun. Have a piña colada for me. Cheers 🍹 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 13, 2022

Henry Cejudo reveals why he is still able to compete at the highest level



In a recent collaboration with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark on ESPN MMA’s DC & RC Show, Henry Cejudo opened up about the features that allowed him to enter the high stress competition against Alexander Volkanovski.

Cejudo suggested that his IQ battle and his experience of fighting in many arenas. And weight classes gave him the tools needed to win the ‘Big’ within the octagon.

“Because of my IQ, my experience, that I stayed in the game, you know. I mean, it’s not like I wasn’t in the game. As I’ve played. ‘I’ve had a chance to really break it down.”

Henry Cejudo last appeared in the octagon as a fighter in May 2020 at UFC 249. ‘Triple C’ recorded a successful defense of his UFC bantamweight title in a battle against Dominick Cruz, winning by way of finishing second round.

