“Ronda doesn’t get enough credit” – Chael Sonnen praises Ronda Rousey for her remarkable transition from UFC to WWE stardom

Chael Sonnen praises Ronda Rousey for her remarkable transition from a UFC Hall of Fame career to WWE stardom.



Sonnen argued that Rousey had enjoyed great success in both martial arts, which he deserved to be famous for. Chael broke Rousey’s footprint in a video recently posted on her YouTube channel. He admitted that although ‘Rowdy’ jumped into wrestling after two consecutive defeats in the octagon, she deserved to be thanked for the success she enjoyed inside the WWE ring.

“Ronda Rousey does not get enough credit for her repair skills. Many people have given Ronda a hard time from our side of the track that when things did not go her way, she took her ball home. That was true. You can give Ronda that criticism.

But if you stop there, you haven’t told the whole story. Ronda changed, which is the hardest thing you can do when you’re in public. The eye and you can turn and take one audience here and succeed, that’s the whole Ronda story. “

Ronda’s Run in the UFC

Rousey is a phenomenon, to be sure. She’s racking up accolades and making history left and right, and she’s paved the way for fans to discover other high-level female fighters. Chael Sonnen continues to go as to say her level in UFC.

“It’s hugely significant for women’s MMA, because every time a female fight goes on (television), especially in the UFC because it’s such a big platform, some young woman or some girl gets the inspiration to keep going. The power of possibility is amazing. And that kind of hope and that kind of encouragement, from seeing something in action, can’t be understated. It’s huge.”

“I think what Rousey has going for her, which is really great, is her ability to get into the situation very, very quickly. She doesn’t wait on the outside, she doesn’t check to see what’s going on, she engages immediately,” She is an amazing technician. Her ground game is out of this world and her transitions are genius. The Cat Zingano armbar was amazing, it was mind-blowing to me. The way she can evolve on the fly with her transitions is really good.”

Who beat Ronda Rousey in the UFC?

Ronda Rousey vs Holly Holm The head kick pic.twitter.com/hKdJWbPqFG — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 3, 2020



Ronda Rousey made her way to the UFC back in 2013 and fought under a Dana White-led promotion until 2016. During her time at the UFC, Rousey managed to set a 6-2 record. ‘Rowdy’ recorded her name in MMA fiction after claiming the UFC Women’s Bantamweight title and defending it six times.

However, she lost the belt to Holly Holm while decorating the UFC 193 back in November 2015. The reversal marked the initial loss of her excellent MMA career. Holm shocked the world by night, pulling Rousey out of the second frame of their clash.

Rousey then took Amanda Nunes. The two closed the horns on the head of the UFC 207 in December 2016. Nunes finished Rousey in the first minute of the fight. The embarrassing loss made ‘Rowdy’ try his hand at pro-wrestling, where he continues to do his job to this day.

