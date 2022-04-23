“I’m going to smash you brother in wrestling” – Khamzat Chimaev claims he’d dominate Daniel Cormier 10-0 in wrestling

Khamzat Chimaev claims he can dominate former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier 10-0 in wrestling.

Khamzat Chimaev’s self-assurance in his ability as a combatant is contagious. Several fighters claim to be the best in the world at their respective sports, but all it takes is one look at Chimaev to understand that he genuinely believes it.

During a recent encounter with former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, ‘Borz’ said that if they wrestled, he’d’smash’ ‘DC’ 10-0. The Swedish fighter, born in Russia, stated that there isn’t much technique in American wrestling and that it’s all about single-leg takedowns.

Chimaev remarked in a recent video on Cormier’s YouTube channel:

“Brother, I’m going to smash you, brother. I’m going to smash you brother in wrestling. 10-0 brother. You know American wrestling is no technique brother, only single-leg. You’re single-leg guys…”

At UFC 273, Khamzat Chimaev wants Kamaru Usman to face Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev, who is confident in his ability to defeat Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 this weekend, has stated that he wants to face Kamaru Usman for the title next. ‘Borz’ said that he could face Burns and Usman on the same night.

Chimaev also indicated that he wants Usman to witness him beat his former teammate on April 9 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Burns helped prepare for the upcoming bout with Chimaev by ‘The Nigerian Nightmare,’ and ‘Borz’ wants him in his corner during the battle.

After putting ‘Durinho’ away, Chimaev declared that he’d like to personally call out the reigning champion. He stated:

“I hope Kamaru will be there in his corner. He helped him for training camp so I hope he will be there. When I knock Gilbert out, I’ll go to him and tell him, ‘You’re next,’ you know. I can beat them both same night.”

