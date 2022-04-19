“He gets his title shot next” – Kamaru Usman promises Conor McGregor a title shot on one condition

Kamaru Usman promises Conor McGregor a title shot on one condition but will Dana White agree to it?

The Welterweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship is perhaps the most thrilling and competitive in the entire organization. Although Kamaru Usman is the undisputed king, we have a plethora of talented fighters who can give him a run for his money at any point.

Conor McGregor is the most significant moneymaker in the UFC and has certain advantages. Conor McGregor has been working hard to recover from his leg injury while increasing his weight to make UFC history. He’s previously won championships in two different levels, and now he wants to be the first to win titles in three distinct divisions.

Usman recently appeared on TMZ to discuss the Irishman’s chances of winning the championship.

Dana White has been trying to find Conor a new fight at 170 pounds for his return to the UFC, and he has Nate Diaz’s final fight in mind for that epic forth battle between the two superstars in mind.

As things stand, Usman will face Leon Edwards, and if he wins, it will open the door for someone else to challenge him in the Welterweight class. If he wins this one, Usman has already given Conor his blessing for a shot at the belt.

One of the rewards of being the most significant money draw in the UFC is the ability to fight for the title with just one win in the Welterweight division.

This is what Usman claimed during his most recent interview with TMZ.

If this little Irish b**** wins he gets his title shot next.

Usman’s agent has a brilliant plan

Even if it’s nearly impossible, Usman’s agent’s proposal appears to be an enjoyable evening for everybody. A four-man Welterweight competition with two semifinals and a championship match.

“Kamaru Usman vs vs Leon Edwards and Conor vs Nate, this is 4 man tournament,” Ali Abdelaziz tweeted.

However, because of how badly all four fighters can go in their first fights, Dana White may not agree to such an event. The UFC must always prioritize the safety of its competitors over putting on a good show. If you asked Conor McGregor or Kamaru Usman, they would very likely agree. However, Dana is the one who makes the decisions here.

