‘I’m John Cena’: ‘Bad Guy’ Daniel Cormier Shares His ‘Heel Turn’ Moment, Taking Revenge on a Friend

Daniel Cormier has always been known as one of the nicest guys in MMA. He’s always been so wholesome that Max Holloway had famously dubbed him the ‘Daddest man on the planet’. But all heroes eventually go bad, as WWE fans found out recently. And now, in that spirit, DC is also planning to go full John Cena if he’s pushed too far on the golf course.

Comparing his attitude shift to Cena’s viral heel turn from last WWE’s Elimination Chamber PLE, DC admits there is already a dark side to him that only some of his regular friends get to see.

Cena, of course, had been called out by the likes of AJ Styles and CM Punk for years for phoning it as a champion of the masses. The leader of the Cenation, however, would continue pulling up to arenas, dressed in jeans shorts, colored shirts, looking like Fruity Pebbles as his new boss, The Rock used to say

While there is nothing equivalent to the Suicide Squad star’s sartorial sense, Cormier is known to have been exhibiting similar traits for years. All the jokes with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and the other broken-English-speaking athletes have made him a fan-favorite, but the former UFC double champ has now warned his Good Guy/Bad Guy co-host Chael Sonnen that he could very well execute Order 66 if and when needed.

During the last episode of the show, DC said, “You know what I do to him (his friend) Chael, when we golf we bet money. And when he pays me, I just go, I am the bad guy Chael, I am secretly the bad guy. I am John Cena waiting 20 years to go heel.”

Wouldn’t that be a sight to behold- Cormier just driving golfers into the ground with some ‘attitude adjustment’ of his own? Well, we might have actually come really close to seeing him pull out the red lightsaber once, during a UFC event no less.

Cormier shows Jake Paul what the ‘Good Guy’ can do

At UFC 261 in 2021, Cormier was doing his job as a commentator when the crowd erupted in a loud “F*ck Jake Paul” chant. Curious, he turned around and saw Paul making faces and waving at him.

Cormier couldn’t believe it. “What is happening?” he asked, looking around. Explaining the series of events on the ‘DC & Helwani‘ show on ESPN, he had said, “This 24-year-old kid is heckling me. He’s heckling me. He’s like a troll but like a famous troll.”

Now, Cormier is an Olympian with a combat sports record few can dream of touching. And Jake simply isn’t one of those few. So, DC couldn’t just let the disrespect slide.

As Cormier approached, Paul leaned in with his hands in his pockets, seemingly expecting a casual chat. But DC wasn’t playing around. “I’m not a kid. Don’t mess with me,” he told Paul. “Keep my name out of your mouth.” When security got involved, Paul started acting tough, but Cormier wasn’t impressed.

Cormier admitted he wanted to grab Paul by the face but held back, knowing it would get him in trouble. Paul kept pushing for a fight, saying, “Sign the contract,” but Cormier laughed it off. “There is no contract,” he said.

He had no interest in a boxing match but made it clear—if Paul wanted a real fight, he’d see him in the cage. “I’ll protect my legacy,” Cormier said.