Jon Jones Showers Nina Marie Daniele With Praise as She Earns Top MMA Awards Nomination

Popular creator Nina Marie Daniele, aka Nina Drama, was nominated for the Personality of the Year award at the 2024 MMA Awards, and Jon Jones could not be more proud. Jones and Daniele go way back as the heavyweight was well acquainted with the influencer even before she got involved in the UFC. Hence, for him to watch Daniele grow from a small content creator to being officially recognized by the UFC was nothing short of incredible.

Daniele entered the entertainment industry as a model and got her first big breakthrough in 2018 through the men’s lifestyle magazine, Playboy. As a content creator, she initially used to make small comedy sketches, but her interest in the UFC soon found her in the company of top fighters. Now, she is considered to be a part of the promotion, and apart from skits, also posts exclusive access videos and interviews with top UFC talents.

While Daniele was already popular, her consistency and hard work finally paid off when she was nominated for the Personality of the Year award at the 2024 MMA Awards. Witnessing this, ‘Bones’ penned a heartful note for his friend on X, which read,

“You most definitely have my vote, I’ve been following you way before you were involved in the UFC. You deserve every ounce of your success. You’ve brought so much fun to the sport. Thank you, Nina.”

Jon Jones on Nina Marie Daniele’s post pic.twitter.com/W4pwVIeh21 — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) August 7, 2024

Jones always loved Daniele’s work and he even praised the influencer her for bringing a lot of fun and excitement to an otherwise serious sport. He believes that her witty and awkward interviews are a breath of fresh air in the space.

Meanwhile, the only way from here for Daniele is up as she looks to grow and find out new ways to make content for the UFC. However, one thing is clear- the influencer will always keep her her private life separate from her work, as she revealed how that practice has kept her happy.

Nina Drama reveals her secret to happiness, keeping work and her private life separate

Daniele does not talk about herself much on social media. Apart from the fact that she is dating Jhanelle Castillo, we know very little about her personal life. Well, In a recent X post, the influencer revealed that she intends to keep it that way, and it is also the reason why she does not appear on any podcasts,

“The reason I turn down every podcast. Private life is the best life. I never talk about my personal life, my relationship, nothing. This is my secret to having a happy life while working on the internet LOL”

The reason I turn down every podcast. Private life is the best life. I never talk about my personal life, my relationship, nothing. I rather people make assumptions since people will believe what they want to believe anyway. This is my secret to having a happy life while working… pic.twitter.com/f1jGKO0yJC — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) August 4, 2024

Daniele would rather have people make assumptions about her personal life. She believes that no matter what she says, people always believe only what they want to believe. Hence, she would rather not waste her time and effort talking about it at all.