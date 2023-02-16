Andrew Tate Net Worth 2023: What Does the ‘Top G’ Do for a Living?

The recently achieved traction on the internet as a guy who has strong views on politics, women, gender roles, etc. Andrew Tate has become an internet sensation. He formerly was a kickboxing guy who is now the internet guy with unpopular views, especially in today’s world. What Andrew Tate does for a living and what is his Net worth might be an interesting thing to look at.



Andrew Tate and his brother Tristian Tate both have competed in combat sports. The brothers are kickboxers who have competed professionally. Tate, however, is known for his lavish lifestyle, as he has been seen flaunting cars and several other material possessions.

Andrew Tate Net Worth 2023:

Andrew Tate moved to London with his mother when she got divorced. Tate’s father Emory Tate was a chess player and also served in the armed forces. Tate picked up a job in London where he had to pick up boxes of 80 pounds of frozen fish at 5 in the morning. He did the job as he wanted to help his mother by making some money.

The ‘Top G’ was making money being a combat athlete. He decided not to take up MMA as he had some eye injuries because of his kickboxing career. The former kick boxer has his own programs called Hustlers University and War room which are on monthly payment basis.



Tate owns several casinos in Romania, which started after partnering up with a sponsor who also worked in the casino business. Tate has an only fans with his brothers that brings $200k a month in revenue.

Social media presence for Andrew Tate is strong as his YouTube subscribers are at 652k. It is assumed that Tate makes anywhere around $10k to $80 per video.

Alleged wiretaps reveal that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were allegedly framed by their victims pic.twitter.com/HElPEpHTym — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 15, 2023

Tate’s online presence is only growing as time passes. As per Andrew Tate, his net worth is around $700 million. His private jets, fancy cars and lifestyle do suggest he has a high net worth.

Andrew Tate recent update:

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristian Tate have been arrested in Romania for trafficking and many other charges. He and his brothers seem to be in trouble with the law in Romania.

BREAKING Wiretaps reveal the women who accused Andrew Tate of heinous crimes. PLANNED TO FRAME THEM all along. pic.twitter.com/WxZiKlIVUV — Andrew Tate Updates (@Morpheusresist) February 15, 2023

The ‘Top G’ has his own views on topics that are sensitive. Fans have seen him thrash feminism and feminists on TV shows and podcasts. Tate believes that there are specific gender roles. Feminism exists where life is easy, where life is difficult, people automatically switch to gender roles, which is what he believes in.

