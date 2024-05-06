“UFC Hasn’t Said Anything”: Sean O’Malley Refutes Rumors About Fight With Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306

UFC fans look away, Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili is still in tatters. The pair have verbally agreed to fight each other. The champion wants to defend his belt against the man who manhandled Henry Cejudo over the course of three rounds. It is the fight the fans want, it is the fight the fans need but the UFC hasn’t put pen to paper, the champion has claimed.

O’Malley himself had taken some heat after ignoring Dvalishvili and calling out Ilia Topuria after successfully defending his title for the first time at UFC 299 against Marlon Vera. However, the 29-year-old recently shared an update regarding this fight claiming he hasn’t heard anything from the UFC yet.

“Merab at the sphere is not targeted as far as I know. I’ve been pushing fof r that but UFC hasn’t said anything.”

Sean O’Malley wants a fight at The Sphere in Las Vegas on Mexican Independence Day. However, Dana White has made it clear that he is looking for Mexican fighters to headline the event. This could be a reason why the UFC has not made any comments regarding O’Malley’s proposal. Both fighters are injury-free and cleared to fight, it is now only a matter of when.

Now, if you are wondering why O’Malley’s statement looked like he was defending himself against ducking allegations, its because Merab Dvalishvili made a bold claim on the UFC India Show following UFC 301.

Merab Dvalishvili claims Sean O’Malley fight finalized for UFC 306 at The Sphere

Merab Dvalishvili recently visited India and hosted a meet and greet at the UFC gym in Bandra. He also appeared on the UFC India Show following the UFC 301 event along with Anshul Jubli.

When the host asked him about the fight and if it would take place in September at The Sphere, the Georgian said yes.

As a fan, all this does is create confusion. On one hand, there’s Merab Dvalishvili saying the fight is on for The Sphere in September.

On the other hand, the champ Sean O’Malley claims he has heard no such thing. It makes you wonder whether it is just a marketing tactic to hone in more eyes at the event. That said the UFC President did promise that the event at The Sphere would be like something never seen before.