“I’m Just Bored and Angry”: Sean Strickland Puts an End to Feud with David Goggins via Sincere Apology

Yes, you heard that right, Sean Strickland actually apologized to someone after talking trash to them all week. The UFC fighter has been beefing with David Goggins ever since he went toe to toe with a Navy Seal in a sparring session.

Following that session, Goggins challenged him to a Hell’s Week workout with him and even offered to spar him. Strickland initially accepted the challenge and couldn’t wait to step into an octagon against the former Navy Seal.

However, the tables have turned now and what fans got instead of a spar is yet another Strickland apology video. Funnily enough, he always seems to film his apology videos in his car. Probably a safe space liberals don’t know about.

Although this wasn’t a typical apology video, since he didn’t end up breaking down. But he did apologize to Goggins for everything he said,

“Ok fine… I’m sorry goggins you’re cool I’m just bored and angry…. you can show up but if not it’s cool man you’re a solid runner, you have some cool qoutes.. My mental stability is coming back lol”

The former UFC middleweight champion blamed it on the fact that he is not getting the title shot. Strickland claims he is in great shape and is training hard waiting for his rematch.

This is especially funny because he was offered a fight for the #1 contender but refused saying he wants the title shot directly after playing tag with Paulo Costa for 5 rounds.

However, he is waiting on the fight between DDP and Adesanya so he can take another shot at the title.

By the way, just two hours before he apologized to the former Navy Seal, Strickland had tried to roast him on X, asking him to pull up to his gym.

Strickland called Goggins a TikToker

Strickland seems to have gained some mental clarity after training, which made him apologize to Goggins. However, before he trained, he was being a menace per usual on Twitter.

In a tweet hours before the apology, he called out the former Navy Seal for being a hypocrite and even asked him to pull up to his gym,

“Cracks me up to hear David Garggle Goggins rant… “I’m old school” as he’s on tiktok “let’s handle this like men” Ok sure. I’m in Vegas, you’re in Vegas….. I train at the same gym everyday.. IM EASY TO FIND!”



Cracks me up to hear David Garggle Goggins rant… “I’m old school” as he’s on tiktok “let’s handle this like men” Ok sure. I’m in Vegas, you’re in Vegas….. I train at the same gym everyday.. IM EASY TO FIND! You on the other hand…. you just live on tiktok….location? — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) July 12, 2024

This has been a very weird feud, none of it made sense to anyone whatsoever. That said, Goggins hasn’t been the only one calling out Strickland for being unnecessarily aggressive with his sparring partners.

Even former middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya seemed disappointed at the video of him bullying a Navy Seal and asked why he didn’t do the same when he was sparring with Alex Pereira.