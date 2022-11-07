Sean O’Malley Reveals Who He Thinks Is the Best Boxer in UFC

Sean O’Malley has been on a roll in the UFC. He just secured his biggest ever victory against former bantamweight champion Petr Yan. While the win was certainly controversial, he is not short of confidence about his ability. During a recent appearance on the Impaulsive Podcast. Sean O’Malley declared himself the best boxer in the UFC.

“Who’s the best boxer in the UFC? High level guys will say, ‘Oh, Petr Yan is the best boxer in the UFC. Dude, I made him wrestle, he took like 15 shots against because I was piecing him up. So, I’m the best boxer in the UFC,” Sean O’Malley said.

What Happened After the UFC 280 Sean O’Malley vs Petr Yan Fight?

‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley has been on an epic run in the UFC and is at the cusp of stardom. Dana White even went as far as to say that beating Petr Yan might be his McGregor vs Aldo moment. Long-time MMA fans will remember a young McGregor beating Aldo in 13 seconds to become lightweight champ.

White thought so highly of O’Malley that he said O’Malley could have a similar moment if he beat Yan. While the nature of the fight and split decision win was certainly controversial, O’Malley did win the fight. Nevertheless, the glory that ‘Sugar’ was looking to get from beating Yan did not get to him.

In fact, a few days after the fight, seeing the fan sentiment against the result, O’Malley issued an apology on his birthday for the win. While we are not sure how much of that was real, it certainly seems O’Malley thinks he beat Yan fair and square. Meanwhile, Yan may be considering moving to another promotion if he loses momentum from regaining the Bantamweight championship from Aljamain Sterling.

