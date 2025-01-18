“I’m Tired”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Plans to Quit Coaching After His Teammates Islam, Umar, and the Rest Retire

Khabib Nurmagomedov steps on the scale for the ceremonialweigh-in at Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles for UFC311 Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 : Official Weigh-ins on January 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. (Photo by Louis Grasse PxImages) (Louis Grasse SPP) PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex xSPPx spp-en-LoGr-lrg2501170081811_UFC311

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a name synonymous with dominance in MMA, but even the undefeated former lightweight champion has his limits. The former lightweight champion has now revealed that his time as a coach might be coming to an end.

In a candid interview with Sports Center on YouTube, Khabib talked about just being tired and explained that as soon as his teammates, like Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and others achieve all their goals in the sport, he will call it a day.

“When these guys finish, I’m going to finish. I hope it’s going to be very fast because I’m tired of all this. We have so many belts, we have so many champions, in so many different organizations. So when they finish, I’m going to finish, too.”

Khabib’s coaching journey has been a continuation of his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s vision for their team. Under his leadership, fighters like Islam have risen to championship status in the UFC, while others like Usman continue to dominate in their respective promotions.

However, the grind of training camps, strategy sessions, and cornering fights seems to have taken a toll on Khabib, who now yearns for a life away from the sport. While it’s hard to imagine MMA without Khabib’s influence, whether as a fighter or a coach, it’s also a reminder of the sacrifices behind every championship moment.

Khabib is one strict coach

Just like his father Abdulmanap, respect & discipline are top priority for them. Doesn’t matter if you’re a close friend or champion, you HAVE to follow the rules & schedule

Their strict training fosters champion mentality & overall good character… pic.twitter.com/94ui3P7kah — (@stiopic_) October 12, 2023



When the day comes for Team Khabib to close this chapter, it will mark the end of an extraordinary era in the sport. For now, fans can still enjoy watching his protégés carve their own legacies.

At UFC 311, 3 of Khabib’s fighters will be testing their mettle, two of them dueling it out in massive title fights. While Umar takes on bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili in his first attempt at UFC gold, Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title for a record fourth time.

Unfortunately, however, Islam’s opponent Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of the fight a day before the event, citing a back injury. Islam isn’t too concerned about his replacement, Renato Moicano. In fact, he seems rather indifferent about who he fights. Khabib, on the other hand, is sympathetic to Tsarukyan’s plight.

Khabib believes in Arman

Khabib, who himself had gone through a similar situation during his fighting career. With just 24 hours to go for his fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 209, he had to be admitted to the hospital due to a brutal weight cut.

Khabib related his own experience to Arman and wished him well.

“It can happen with anybody… It happened with me too….He’s young, he’s tough, he can come back. He has to survive this situation and come back.”

Khabib then shifted his focus to Renato Moicano, Arman’s replacement. He acknowledged that this fight wouldn’t probably be as intense as the one with Arman but the team was going to take it just as seriously.

“This is a good fight. Of course, it’s not like Arman and Islam, but it’s still a very competitive fight, and we’re not going to underestimate this guy.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to the new #UFC311 main event ️ He sends his support to Arman Tsarukyan: “He’s young, he’s tough, he can come back.” Khabib on Renato Moicano: “We are not going to underestimate this guy.” pic.twitter.com/aFXrlVcggj — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) January 18, 2025

At this point, one can only hope that Arman’s injury isn’t too serious and he can recover soon enough to be back into the octagon and make his case for another shot at the title.