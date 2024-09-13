“I’m What He Used to Be”: Sean O’Malley Suggests Conor McGregor Needs Help, Accuses Him of Being Jealous

Sean O’Malley isn’t holding back in his ongoing Twitter beef with Conor McGregor. According to O’Malley, McGregor’s jabs are all about jealousy. The UFC bantamweight champ believes McGregor sees him as the new version of what he used to be—a rising star with all the attention.

O’Malley has even suggested that McGregor might need some help, saying, “I’m what he used to be,” hinting that McGregor’s frustrations stem from watching O’Malley’s career skyrocket. As the back-and-forth continues, fans are eager to see if this rivalry will spill over from social media into something more.

Ahead of his big fight this weekend, O’Malley sat down for an interview with Stephen A. Smith. During their conversation, Smith asked O’Malley about his back and forth with McGregor and why he thinks ‘The Notorious’ is after him.

‘Suga’ admitted to have learnt so much from the Irishman but warned that one needs to be careful with how much dr*gs they do since McGregor is a loose cannon now.

“You gotta be careful with how much drugs you do. I’ve learnt a lot from watching his downfall. He’s been throwing shots at me from pure jealousy. Conor is a loose cannon right now and I hope he gets help. I am what he used to be.”

O’Malley went on to claim that in McGregor’s mind he is feeling left out as the UFC would need him less and less the bigger ‘Suga’ gets. The 29-year-old also added that he is slowly but surely coming for all of McGregor’s records starting with the biggest gate this weekend.

Therefore, he truly believes that the negative comments from Conor stem from jealousy and nothing else. For O’Malley it proof that he has made it since his idols are now his rivals.

‘Work hard till your idols become your rivals’

The UFC before Conor McGregor was like going into a dark alley with sketchy characters. Make no mistake, there are still plenty of sketchy characters in there but since the Irishman walked into the room and said let there be light, all of those guys are a lot more famous now.

‘The Notorious’ proved that you could have a multi-million dollar payout as an MMA fighter. He also proved that you can be one of the biggest stars in the world by being an MMA fighter.

Naturally this inspired the next generation of fighters that included Ian Garry, Sean O’Malley and others. O’Malley has been extremely vocal on multiple occasions including this interview on how McGregor inspired him.

However, he has now reached a stage where he is going head to head with his idols. And that to him is proof that he is at least on the right track.

Now, McGregor’s immense popularity and wealth comes from his other business endeavors. He used the platform that UFC gave him built an empire or two on top of that. O’Malley is of course, nowhere close to that the moment.

But inside the octagon, he has bettered the Irishman and that could lay out a future for him where he becomes the superstar he once looked up to.