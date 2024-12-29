‘In His Backyard’: Top Ranked Sean Brady Calls for Leon Edwards Matchup in London in 2025

Sean Brady isn’t messing around – he wants Leon Edwards, and he wants him in London in March 2025. Fresh off back-to-back wins, the No. 5 ranked welterweight has his sights set on the former champ, that too in his backyard.

During a recent event on UFC Fight Pass, Brady was asked about his future plans in the sport and who he wants next. Without any hesitation, Brady called out the former champion.

“I want to go to London, I want to fight Leon in his backyard March 22nd. So hopefully the UFC can make that happen but we’ll see.”

It’s a bold move, but Brady’s riding high on momentum and looking to make a serious statement by taking out Edwards in front of his home crowd.

After bouncing back from his only career loss to Belal Muhammad, Brady has racked up wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Gilbert Burns. With Edwards set to headline UFC Fight Night 255 at the O2 Arena, Brady thinks the timing and matchup make perfect sense.

“I want to prove I can go into someone’s backyard and win,” Brady said on The Ariel Helwani Show, a few days back.

Despite his wife being due in February, Brady sees the risk as worth it. A win over Edwards could catapult him into title contention. Edwards, fresh off a title loss to Muhammad, remains a dangerous opponent – but Brady’s eager to take on the challenge and climb to the top of the division.

The champion is aiming to win the belt back by the end of next year and thwarting a rising star in his tracks is a definite way to get another shot at the title.

But Edwards is as determined to get his UFC welterweight title back and is already plotting his return.

Edwards wants UFC gold wrapped around his waist 12 months from now

‘Rocky’ isn’t wasting any time. After losing the belt to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in July this year, Edwards is focused on his training and biding more time to return as champion.

“My goal is to be champion by the end of next year,” Edwards shared on MyProtein’s Instagram around four weeks ago. “I’m just putting the steps in place.”

Edwards’ rise to champion status was unforgettable. He famously knocked out Kamaru Usman with a last-minute head kick at UFC 278 and then beat him again at UFC 286. Edwards followed that with a dominant win over Colby Covington at UFC 296.

The loss to Muhammad was his first in nearly nine years, but Edwards isn’t dwelling on it.

“I hate losing more than I love winning,” he said. “Now it’s about moving forward and becoming a two-time world champion.”

Both Brady and Edwards are determined fighters and their matchup could be one of the most anticipated in 2025, making it a treat for their respective fanbases and the sport too.