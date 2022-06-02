Is UFC Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo on his way to the Bantamweight division?

Deiveson Figueiredo, the UFC flyweight champion, is out with a hand injury, but he may be considering a move north to the Bantamweight division.

Figueiredo (21-2-1 MMA, 10-2-1 UFC) got defeated by Brandon Moreno for the flyweight title on June 21. But, in a trilogy rematch in January, he reclaimed the belt with a unanimous decision at UFC 270.

He declared his injury two months ago after the Bout of the Night winner, which was his third straight fight versus Moreno following a loss and a prior majority draw, and stated he’d likely be on the bench until the end of 2022.

The UFC scheduled an interim championship fight between Moreno (19-5-2 MMA, 7-2-2 UFC) and Kai Kara-France (24-9 MMA, 7-2 UFC) earlier this month. Moreno won their first fight unanimously. They’ll square off again for the interim title at UFC 277 on July 30.

But Figueiredo is disappointed that the UFC did not wait for him to return to defend his title.

“I was upset because I didn’t expect that from the UFC,” Figueiredo told Brazilian news outlet AG Fight (via Google Translate). “A few months ago, I had the last fight and the UFC already has an interim belt? I’m in disbelief. … I’ve always provided great shows for the UFC and I feel undervalued because of this interim belt. I’ll even use a phrase from Charles (Oliveira): ‘The champion has a name, and his name is Deiveson Figueiredo.’ This plastic belt is meaningless.”

“I confess I seriously am thinking about leaving the division. Henry Cejudo and I saved this division,” – Deiveson Figueiredo on changing division

Figueiredo stated that he intends to attend UFC 277 in Dallas to see the interim championship battle, as he will face the winner when he returns.

But his visit could be for more than that. He’s also thinking about moving up to bantamweight from flyweight.

“I am very disappointed,” he told the site. “I confess I seriously am thinking about leaving the division. Henry Cejudo and I saved this division, and after this move by the UFC, I’m honestly about to make decisions. I hope I don’t take them, but if I do, I’ll leave the division and go up to bantamweight. “Always before making decisions, I like to reflect so as not to make mistakes. Let that interim belt roll; I’ll be there. The champion is called Deiveson. I’ll be there to see this little facade. I still have a lot to talk about, if possible in person with Dana White. I want to talk to them in the United States, I will also meet with Henry Cejudo and Eric Albarracin to see what to do.”

In February 2020, Figueiredo won the flyweight title via TKO in the second round over Joseph Benavidez. Later that year, the two fought again, and Figueiredo choked Benavidez unconscious to retain the title. He submitted Alex Perez for another title defence in late 2020.

Figueiredo faced Moreno for the first time only three weeks later and came away with a majority tie; he retained the title. Moreno submitted him to win the belt six months later, but Figueiredo reclaimed it in their trilogy match.

