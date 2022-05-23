“My game would have been to put him down” – Georges St-Pierre discusses how he would defeat Kamaru Usman

UFC Welterweight legend Georges St-Pierre discusses how he would defeat Kamaru Usman if the two had gone one on one against each other.

According to many fans, Georges St-Pierre is the best welterweight in the sport’s history. However, it’s apparent that Kamaru Usman is catching up to ‘GSP’ and may eclipse the Canadian icon with a few more victories.

Fans like picturing how two legends from different eras would battle. In this case, they won’t have to guess about Georges St-plan Pierre’s because he revealed it in a new interview with James Lynch. He said:

“Usman has a style where he’s very good at chain wrestling… He can do it all, he’s very well rounded. His main specialty is wrestling, he’s very good at putting opponents against the fence and working from there. My style, I was more a guy that moves, hit and run, so to speak. That was my game. So my game would have been to put him down, but with fakes and proactive and reactive takedowns. I would have liked, if I would have fought him, to put him on his back because I’ve never seen him there. So that would have been my strategy.”

‘GSP’ elaborated on why he would try to wrestle Kamaru Usman, saying:

“Where someone seems stronger than everybody, that’s where you need to attack because sometimes the strength gets transformed into a weak link. Because you never know how he fights on his back. No one has ever exposed him there. So there are guys that are very good wrestlers, but once they’re on their back they’ve never been there so you don’t know how they’ll react. So because of that, that’s what I would have tried to do in a fight.”

Paddy Pimblett gets props from Georges St-Pierre for being genuine rather than trash talking

Add ‘GSP’ to the vast list of MMA fans who appreciate Paddy Pimblett’s contributions. St-Pierre lauded Pimblett in a recent interview with the Patrick Bet-David Podcast, saying:

“To be successful in this business of fighting, you need to be skilled, but more in that, you need to be charismatic. And in order to be charismatic, a lot of guys feel that they need to trash talk, to imitate Conor McGregor. You don’t have to do that. I sold a lot of pay-per-views because I was authentic and who I am, and I think Paddy ‘The Baddy’ is authentic. I think he is a very charismatic guy, he’s got a weird style, I really enjoy watching him fight. And I think he’s gonna be even more of a big draw, I think that the sky is the limit for him.”

this paddy and GSP interaction 😭 pic.twitter.com/bnLkybEp5c — Arthur 🥷 (@obiwansjedi) April 22, 2022

Also Read: Dana White gives an update on when Conor McGregor will make his UFC return