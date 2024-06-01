Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier Patch Things Up After Heated UFC 302 Face Off: “We All Fixed It”

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier aren’t the guys to play villains but got into a heated exchange during their ceremonial weigh-in for the title fight at UFC 302. Poirier called Makhachev a motherf*cker, and the latter then threatened to slap him. One would assume the situation would escalate but surprisingly, it’s all water under the bridge according to Islam Makhachev.

After the official weigh-ins for UFC 302, Makhachev took time out for a backstage interview with Megan Olivi. In the interview, Olivi asked Makhachev about the exchange between the two men and what exactly happened. The champion simply explained the situation and how the duo managed to patch things up and clarify the misunderstanding.

“No in the press conference he say some bad words. But today after the official weigh ins, we fixed it. He say I don’t mean what I say, but it’s okay we will fix it this moment. I respect him, he’s a great fighter. He is a legend. He did a lot of jobs for this sport. But tomorrow night, I have to finish him.”



During their faceoff after the press conference, Dustin Poirier exclaimed ‘You’re going to sleep motherf***er’. This did not sit well with Makhachev who urged Poirier not to use that word. However, in the heat of the moment, Poirier used the word once again.

This further angered Makhachev who stated that these words are considered offensive in his village and that he would slap Poirier if he used it again. Regardless, all that is in the past now that the champ has revealed his game plan for ‘The Diamond’.

Islam Makhachev details his game plan for Dustin Poirier

Islam started by saying that he had the best coaching team. He then went on to add that coach Khabib along with coach Javier came up with the perfect game plan for him to follow. And follow it, he will. Makhachev told reporters that he would look to take his time and not rush during the fight.

Noting the challenger’s ungodly power and his world-class striking abilities, the champion added that he would need to be extremely careful as Poirier has the ability to put his lights out in an instant.

But this doesn’t mean Islam is going to play ‘touch butt in the park’ with Poirier. He knows the importance of finishing the fight and will look to continue his efforts in that direction.