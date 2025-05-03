Stood Against Dustin Poirier & Justin Gaethje! 3 Years After Retirement Daniel Cormier Shuts Down Khabib Striking Criticism

29-0 fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has only ever lost two rounds in his UFC career. As remarkable as an achievement that is, it wasn’t due to his versatility or striking prowess. The Dagestani lightweight was known for his chain wrestling and the ability to dominate opponents on the ground. But did that mean he lacked the ability to strike?

Not according to former UFC double champion and his dear friend Daniel Cormier. 5 years after his retirement from the sport, Khabib’s undefeated legacy manages to remain a subject of discussion.

Perhaps it’s Khabib’s pupil, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s impressive ability to mix combat sambo with a healthy dose of kickboxing, but the 29-0 fighter’s striking abilities have been questioned more than they used to be during his active days.

However, as far as DC is concerned, these doubts are all recency bias. Claiming that Khabib could rely on striking when needed, DC wanted to remind fans of the Dagestani legend’s fight with Gleison Tibau at UFC 148 in 2012.

“And his striking looked crazy. We laughed about it all the time. By the end of his career, he stood with Justin Gaethje. And he stood with Dustin Poirier,” DC argued.

While both Poirier and Gaethje fell to Khabib’s genius on the ground, the former lightweight champion did periodically use his limited ability to strike at opportune moments.

“He could stand with the best strikers in the world,” Cormier added.

“Because he was so committed. And he had such a great staff of coaches help prepare him for those big moments. It showed, man,” noted the American Kickboxing Academy alumnus, praising coach Javier Mendez and the rest of his teammates.

While his striking was often mocked, Nurmagomedov saw his defense in those arts also called into question on occasion, too.

Khabib survived major UFC 205 scare in New York

Going on to wear down each and every one of his opponents in his career, Nurmagomedov was, on occasion, however, forced to survive some adversity.

And while his teammate, Makhachev, has been knocked out just once, many believe Nurmagomedov is lucky to have not received that fate, too.

Battling the veteran, Michael Johnson in a short-notice UFC 205 pairing, Nurmagomedov would prevail with a viral submission win by latching onto a kimura.

But in the early goings, he was very nearly dropped and stopped, with Johnson connecting with a huge, blistering counter hook.

That time Michael Johnson almost Michael Johnsoned Khabib pic.twitter.com/7VpTLOGOKo — Liam⚔️ (@LiamHealy16) February 5, 2023

And despite standing and trading with Poirier, Nurmagomedov very nearly paid a hefty price in that fight, too. The lightweight kingpin was again rocked and wobbled by a hopeful Poirier, leading to a break in engagement.

Poirier landed a drop shift counter right hook on Nurmagomedov, and Poirier pushed the pace in search of a finish. But it proved to be in vain, with him later succumbing to a rear-naked choke in the third round of their title unification matchup.

Throughout a 29-fight career, to emerge with only two close calls against Poirier and Johnson is something worth noting, to say the very least.