Theo Von, Mackenzie Dern, & Fans Celebrate as Dustin Poirier’s Final UFC Fight Gets an Emotional Twist

The UFC community has seen Dustin Poirier make his octagon debut as a young man of 21. 15 years later, as he prepares to call the next fight against Max Holloway at UFC 318 his last, fans can’t reminisce about having watched the rash southpaw grow up into a legend of the game.

Notably, the fan favorite has also developed a reputation for being a true family man, having built his personal life in tandem with his professional greatness. So when fans heard he was welcoming a new life into the world, they couldn’t help but celebrate with him.

Yes, just yesterday, the Poiriers had a gender reveal party and informed the world about adding a new baby boy to the family in December! “Fight news wasn’t the only secret we were keeping… WE’RE HAVING A BABY!” Poirier posted, celebrating that their daughter, affectionately known as “Sweet P,” is finally getting to be a big sister.

His wife, Jolie also went on Instagram to share, “We’re having a baby BOY. The last baby boy Poirier born was 30 years ago, so our family is beyond excited!!!” Friends of the family, along with fans, immediately flocked to the comments, celebrating the joy with them.

Comedian and good friend Theo Von commented, “Amen”. “Woohoooo!! You will have the best of both worlds!! Congrats!!!”- commented fellow UFC fighter, Mackenzie Dern.

Former UFC heavyweight, Walt Harris, also congratulated the happy couple and said, “Heck yeah! I know DP is pumped! Congrats yall!”

Meanwhile, an overenthusiastic fan also joined in on the celebration and pronounced, “Next ufc Champion!!!”



As the world conspires to make everything tick for Dustin, the former lightweight champion is also hoping to make his career come full circle at UFC 318 later this year.

Poirier’s final wish

Poirier already has almost everything he wanted for his last fight. Since he decided to hang up his boots after losing to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 last year, the veteran fighter had very publicly called for his swan song to be a tribute to the people who supported him the most.

Poirier had asked the UFC to bring the promotion to New Orleans, so that he could walk down the ramp into the octagon one last time in front of the people of his home state.

And the Lafayette, Louisiana native got just that with UFC: New Orleans. The next thing he had asked the UFC was for a legend befitting his own career to help him through that last fight.

After declining a fight against Paddy Pimblett for the same reason, the UFC offered him former lightweight and featherweight champion, Holloway. Interestingly, Poirier and Holloway have fought twice before. More importantly, Poirier was the one to welcome Holloway into the UFC back at UFC 143 in 2012.

So it was only fair that Holloway sees him off as he rides into the sunset.

And now, for the final wish, Poirier has shared that he’d love for fellow Louisiana native Lil Wayne to walk him out, ideally performing “Drop the World”—the same track he used for his UFC debut back in 2011.

So far, no word from Weezy, but given the hometown connection, it’s not out of the question.

Since his debut win over Josh Grispi, he’s racked up 30 official wins (though he jokingly claims there are nine more) and has gone toe-to-toe with the best in the game.

He’s taken on legends like Khabib, Oliveira, and Makhachev, and holds big wins over names like McGregor, Gaethje, and Holloway. If anyone deserves a grand sendoff, it’s “The Diamond.”