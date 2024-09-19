Islam Makhachev Beats Soccer Pro in Packed Stadium as Khabib Nurmagomedov Cheers from the Stands

February 26, 2022, LAS VEGAS, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 26: Islam Makhachev meets with the press following the win at the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 49 – Makhachev vs Green event on February 26, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV, United States. LAS VEGAS United States – ZUMAp175 20220226_zsa_p175_020 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

After defeating UFC veteran Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier at UFC 302, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has been taking some time off before returning to the octagon. Now, he is recovering from a hand injury but that hasn’t stopped the Russian from besting professional soccer players in his country as ‘The Eagle’ Khabib Nurmagomedov cheered from the stands.

While MMA, Sambo, and wrestling are Islam’s forte, much like Khabib, he loves football probably more than fighting!

Well, that might be a bit of a stretch but the lightweight champion recently showcased his skills against Dinamo mx (a professional team based in his home town of Makhachkala) in a local Russian league, and even slot one past the keeper into the net.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by . (@za.khabiba)

An IG fan page of Nurmagomedov shared the wholesome clip on social media and ever since then, the video has garnered thousands of likes and comments in a short span of time.

In the short clip, we see a glimpse of the UFC fighter’s soccer skills as he dribbled the ball a few meters before he managing to shoot it past Egas Cacintura (goalkeeper) into the net .

Islam then pointed up to Khabib who was perched high up on the stands in joy while ‘The Eagle‘ passed a smile.

This entire event seemed more ceremonial than anything else and wasn’t an actual competition or a game that the champ scored in.

But that wasn’t the only goal he scored. He recently took a shot at Conor McGregor and his many, many comebacks.

Conor’s dreaming, claims Islam

Now, it’s been more than three years since the MMA community has seen ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor in the octagon. Ever since his disastrous trilogy bout against Poirier which ultimately left the Irishman with a broken leg, the former double champ hasn’t had a professional fight.

While the UFC booked the 36-year-old for a bout at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler, he had pull out at the last minute citing a broken toe. And now, because of the relentless dilly dallying with Chandler for a fight date, the American has moved on from him and is focused on the title instead.

McGregor has also gotten himself into hot waters with almost everyone turning against him for not focusing on fights and instead partying till 2 AM.

And while McGregor swears by the fighting Irish that he would be back soon, Makhachev doesn’t see him returning to the octagon.

“(Conor’s return) is already a fantasy. He tries to stay afloat with his language. He is more in clubs than in training.”

Islam Makhachev calls Conor McGregor's return to MMA a "fantasy": "[Conor's return] is already a fantasy. He tries to stay afloat with his language. He is more in clubs than in training." (via. MatchTV) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/CBLRVcBWHV — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 17, 2024

Will Conor return or has the sun set on the notorious Irishman’s career and its all Proper 12 from here on out? What do you think? Do let us know.