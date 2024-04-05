Max Holloway Holds No Regrets Over Missed Khabib Nurmagomedov Opportunity, Targets Title Shot Against Islam Makhachev

Max Holloway has no regrets for missing out on the fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The former UFC featherweight champ, Max Holloway, always had his eyes on establishing himself in the UFC’s lightweight division as well. ‘Blessed’ will make another move to lightweight to take on the UFC’s current ‘BMF’ champ, Justin Gaethje, at the coveted UFC 300. Lately, the Hawaiian joined the Yahoo Sports Journalist, Kevin Iole, for a YouTube video, where he received a question about the misfortune he faced during his first-ever lightweight venture. The 32-year-old expressed that he had no regrets about it, along with giving out one of his major future goals.

Holloway made his first lightweight venture at UFC 223 to fight the noted Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the former champ had to go through a grueling weight-cut process, which caused doctors to stop him due to the involved health hazards. Iole questioned the UFC’s ‘BMF’ contender whether he had any regrets about not being able to fight ‘The Eagle’ at UFC 223. But Holloway’s answer showcased that he believed in destiny.

The Hawaiian also revealed one of his primary future goals along with his answer. Holloway said he would make another attempt to grab the UFC lightweight gold even though he couldn’t fight for it at UFC 223. He said,

“I believe things happen for a reason. If I can get my hand raised [against Gaethje], there are a lot of fights that I can be in, one of them being the 55 champ [UFC lightweight champ], which I think will be a fun one. So, I ain’t got no regrets.”

Khabib’s bosom friend, Islam Makhachev, currently holds the UFC lightweight gold. He also possesses a ‘come what may’ mentality like his Dagesatni friend. Hence, Holloway’s wish may get fulfilled if he manages to defeat ‘The Highlight’. However, his primary task to get to the UFC lightweight title is not going to be an easy one.

Will Max Holloway be able to defeat Justin Gaethje at UFC 300?

Even an undefeated fighter like Khabib couldn’t help accepting that “Gaethje hits like a truck”. Apart from destroying leg kicks, ‘The Highlight’ also packs dynamite in his hands that has brutalized even fighters like Tony Ferguson. So, Holloway needs to do a good job of defending himself in the fight if he wants to grab a victory.

But ‘Blessed’s’ only lightweight venture to date against Dustin Poirier has also ended in a defeat. Hence, it won’t be wrong to say that Holloway will also have to fight the odds against him apart from Gaethje to achieve a victory at the coveted UFC 300.