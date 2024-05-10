Islam Makhachev Fat-Shaming UFC Legend Daniel Cormier Suggest New Name for Popular MMA Show: “Fat Guy Bad Guy”

Champion Islam Makhachev is preparing for his third title defense against a foe very familiar to his camp. Ahead of the fight, Makhachev joined Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen on their show to discuss Dustin Poirier. But as things go when DC is around, Makhachev diverted the conversation and suggested an all-important change for the ‘Good Guy/ Bad Guy’ show hosted by Cormier and Sonnen.

‘Good Guy/ Bad Guy’ is a weekly show hosted by Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier. In the show, the duo discuss all the latest from combat sports and invite selected guests on their podcast.

The name is inspired by the two contrasting personalities that Cormier and Sonnen have built over the course of their fighting careers. The lightweight champion, who had joined their latest episode, decided national TV was the right place to comment on Cormier’s weight and suggested their show be named accordingly.

“We have to change the name to your podcast. Fat guy and bad guy. More cool.”

For the uninitiated, Makhachev, like Khabib Nurmagomedov is like brother to Cormier and often takes great pleasure in pulling his leg.

In the video, Cormier went on to joke about the level of wealth he had accumulated for himself. ‘DC’ stated that he once video-called Makhachev and that the champion was in a gold-covered room in Dubai.

Jokes aside, the champion also provided a positive update on his training camp so far.

He went on to jokingly state that the only threat Poirier possessed was his guillotine choke. When confronted about it by Cormier, Makhachev burst out laughing and admitted that he was not scared by Poirier’s guillotine since the Louisiana native had never finished anyone with it.

The champion also confirmed that he has something special planned for the title challenger at UFC 302.

Islam Makhachev has a special surprise in store for Dustin Poirier

The Eagle’s MMA camp is extremely familiar with Dustin Poirier. Khabib Nurmagomedov has already faced and defeated Poirier at UFC 242. But it was also the closest he ever got to losing in the UFC.

Therefore, the team has a good idea of how to prepare a game plan for ‘The Diamond’. However, for Makhachev securing just a win is not enough. In the interview, he stated that Poirier had been choked out both times he fought for the UFC title at 155 pounds.



Therefore, Makhachev wants to do something different. He stated that he has been working on a special surprise for Poirier in training camp and it has been working well so far for him. Makhachev has improved leaps and bounds in his striking over the past few years. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if it’s a KO finish he is talking about.