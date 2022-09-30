Islam Makhachev – Has He Ever Lost a UFC Fight?

Islam Makhachev has an MMA record potentially in the making like Khabib Numagomedov’s. But has he ever lost a fight?

Islam Makhachev might be the new Khabib Nurmagomedov of the UFC. After The Eagle retired, his long-time training partner and friend Makhachev even said he will take up his mantle as the UFC lightweight champ.

“I want to be like Khabib,” Makhachev said in UFC 267 pre-fight media scrum. “I’m training with him all the time. He gives me very big support. This is not pressure for me. I’m just happy because I have some guy like him on my back.”

So far, Makhachev has had a near-unblemished run at the UFC. He is set to face current number one lightweight contender Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 for the lightweight crown. His only loss came against Adriano Martins at UFC 192 via first-round TKO. This was Makhachev’s second fight in the UFC and the only loss in his professional MMA career so far.

What Happened at Makhachev vs Martins at UFC 192?

The UFC 192 bout vs Martins was a blinder for everyone. The odds were stacked in favor of Makhachev considering his performance in MMA so far and Dagestani pedigree. He even had his childhood friend and training partner, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

At ringside and in his corner, the fight went fast-paced at first with both fighters launching unsuccessful strikes at each other and Martins counter-shoving Makhachev to avoid one of his blows.

At 3:16 of the first round, Makhachev launched a surging left jab towards Martins’ face who countered with a right cross that floored Makhachev before Martins swooped in to finish the Dagestani prospect.

The arena exploded with Martins celebrating his victory and Makhachev getting up from the strike in a few seconds. Khabib Numagomedov and Makhachev’s team hung their heads at ringside. Here’s the reaction:



The loss did not keep Makhachev down for long though and he returned with a unanimous decision win over Chris Wade at UFC Fight Night 94 on September 16, 2016. At present, Makhachev is on a 10-fight win streak with a pro-MMA record of 22-1.

Adriano Martins, however, did not get any wins after Makhachev and was cut from the UFC roster in 2017 with 5 losses and 1 no-contest. Martins competed at the Copa Norte de MMA 2021 where he faced a loss by unanimous decision to Carlos Silva.

