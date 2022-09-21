UFC 280 – Date, Time, Fight Card, Live Stream, Broadcast Channel and Where to Buy Tickets!

UFC 280 is shaping up to be one hell of an event and first one in the UAE after a year. There are tons of fights lined up! Click for details!

UFC 280 is shaping up to be one hell of an event and first one in the UAE in over a year. The main headliner lightweight title bout between Charles ‘do Bronx’ Oliveira and Islam Makhachev has been hyped to the heavens with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov going so far as to say Oliveira won’t even show up.

There is a lot of speculation going on about the state of the UFC lightweight division and this fight may indeed determine the top dog in this bracket.

Return of the Bantamweight King?

Alongside the headliner, we’ve got a superb bantamweight title bout between current champion Aljamain ‘Funk Master’ Sterling and the former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

Dillashaw, as many fight fans may recall, was almost unbeatable in the bantamweight bracket before he got flagged for doping by USADA. His return to the Octagon is big news for all bantamweights and everyone is eager to see if he’s still got the chops to claim the crown.

From Russia with Love or Irish Magic?

Aside from that, we’ve got another spectacular matchup between #1 contender Petr ‘No Mercy’ Yahn and the always-flamboyant Sean ‘Sugar’ O’Malley. Now right here we’re also in for a lightweight bout between Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot.

On September 15, Dariush told MMA Fighting that he is serving as a potential replacement for the Oliviera vs Makhachev fight. So, if something goes wrong during the weigh-ins or the pre-fight screening, we may be in for a very different top card title contender bout.

Contentious Divisions, Big Fights

In the women’s flyweight division we have a match-up between #1 contender Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot. We’ve also got five other bouts across most major divisions of the UFC. These minor cards will also be featuring some top-ranked fighters and prospective newcomers.

We had a few more fights lined up but recent news from UFC has stated that they have dropped as many as three fighters from the card. These include Slim Trabelsi, Parker Porter and Jamie Mullarkey. Before he dropped out of the fight because of contract issues, Slim Trabelsi was replacing Hamdy Abdelwahab for his fight with Parker Porter.

The uncertainty of an opponent also forced Parker’s representatives to reschedule his fight entirely. In addition, Jimmy Mullarkey has pulled out of his fight with Magomed Mustafaev due to an unspecified injury. At present, it is not clear if Mustafaev will have a replacement for his scheduled fight.

UFC 280 Fight Card

Preliminary card

Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady

Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho

Nikita Krylov vs Volkan Oezdemir

Zubaira Tukhugov vs Lucas Almeida

Malcolm Gordon vs Muhammad Mokaev

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson

Lina Lansberg vs Karol Rosa

Main card

Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot

Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot

Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs TJ Dillashaw – for UFC Bantamweight Championship

MAIN EVENT: Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev – for vacant UFC Lightweight Championship

Note – Card is subject to change

When and where will UFC 280 take place?

Venue: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Date: October 22, 2022

Early Prelims Start Time – 10 AM EST, 7 AM PST, 3 PM BST

Prelims Card Start Time – 12 PM EST, 9 AM PST, 5 PM BST

Main Card Start Time – 2 PM EST, 11 Am PST, 7 PM BST

If you are in the US, you can watch UFC 274 on ESPN Plus for $74.99. However, you can get the Pay Per View and an entire year of ESPN Plus for $99.98. This subscription will renew at $69.99 for your second year and also includes the Main Preliminary fights. You can catch the Early Prelims on UFC FightPass, at $9.99 per month.

UFC Fans in UK and Australia can watch the pay per view live on BT Sport Box Office for £19.95 and on Kayo for $54.95 AUD.

If you are in Canada you can catch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass and main prelims on TSN and RDS. The Main Card is available for viewing through various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

Where can you buy tickets for UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev

Stadium tickets for UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev are available via the official UFC website. You can also buy the ticket for the event directly from the Etihad Arena website. If you are part of the UFC Fight Club or subscribe to the UFC newsletter, then you can buy the tickets from Thursday 21st July 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM respectively.

Online viewers can also download the UFC app on their mobile phones or other digital devices and purchase tickets online via the UFC Fight Pass or through the ESPN+ app.

