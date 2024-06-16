Rafael dos Anjos Gives Conor McGregor a Taste of His Own Medicine After UFC 303 Pull Out: “It’s Just a Bruise”

UFC 303 might be the first time Conor McGregor has ever pulled from a fight due to an injury. But former champion Rafael Dos Anjos believes he should take some ibuprofen for his troubles and show up to fight.

Conor McGregor wants to be at his best when he returns to the octagon after having his leg practically snapped in half 3 years against Dustin Poirier. Needless to say, this is not an injury one walks off and starts ‘breaking people’s faces for money and bounce’.

And given that it is an injury to the same leg that has forced the Irishman to pull out of the Michael Chandler fight at UFC 303, one must be very careful or risk never returning to the octagon again.

However, former UFC champion Rafael Dos Anjos, having been in Conor’s shoes 8 years ago, doesn’t look at it the same way, or hasn’t been let to by McGregor.

For the uninitiated, he had pulled out of a fight against the Irishman in 2016. And Conor being Conor, hasn’t let him live it down. Every chance he has gotten, the Irishman has brought it up to taunt the Brazilian. But as it so happens, the shoe is on the other foot today.

Dos Anjos saw McGregor pulling out of UFC 303 at the 11th hour as the opportunity to land one of those jabs he was so famous for.

“It’s just a bruise, take some ibuprofen.”

Rafael dos Anjos mocks Conor McGregor after #UFC303 withdrawal. He’s had this one in the chamber for more than 8 years. pic.twitter.com/aohbjoqf0E — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 15, 2024

These were the exact words used by the ‘Mystic Mac’ when questioned about Dos Anjos’ injury back in 2016. But now, 8 years later, Dos Anjos finally got his hands on Conor McGregor. At least proverbially.

Michael Chandler, on the other hand, will want to do so literally whenever McGregor returns. The American has spent 2 years trying to get that ‘red pa*ty night’ and right now, it seems like it’s all slipping away like sand from a closed fist. However, as it turns out the former Bellator champion harbors no ill will towards the former double champion.

Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor’s injury ahead of UFC 303

Michael Chandler’s wait for the ‘Red P*nty Night’ continues amidst the consequent uncertainties that come with a McGregor fight.

But he still wants the fight. So Chandler can’t really be throwing shade at McGregor right now. If the Irishman retires overnight, it will have been a year and a half that Chandler would have spent in camp and have absolutely nothing to show for it.

So as one would, Chandler is hoping that the Irishman heals soon enough for them to go into the octagon and just bang it out.

“No hard feelings. Heal up. My heart is full. See you soon.”

No hard feelings. Heal up. My heart is full. See you soon. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 15, 2024

So where does the McGregor-Chandler fight go from here? Is this it for the Mystic Mac? Or will Mystic Mike get his shot at the fight that will feed his generations to come?