Islam Makhachev Injury Update: Coach Javier Mendez Says UFC Champ Remains Out for This Year

UFC champion Islam Makhachev defended his belt with style points earlier this year at UFC 302. Following the win, the Russian was aiming to return to action in October at the UFC’s PPV card in Abu Dhabi. Unfortunately, for fans, his coach Javier Mendez recently provided a concerning update about an injury that is going to delay his return to the octagon considerably.

The current lightweight champion was recently spotted interacting with Belal Muhammad during fight week in Abu Dhabi. During their interactions, fans noticed that Makhachev was wearing a brace on his right arm. Reporter Helen Yee addressed this during an interview with Mendez, when she asked the AKA found if Makhachev’s injury might delay his return.

To this, Mendez revealed how the Russian was suffering from a ligament injury and had already consulted several doctors. He also claimed that the injury was keeping Makhachev from training, which would lead to a delay in his return, saying,

“So probably late December, November or January. Depends on what the UFC and them can come up with, but he’s definitely not going to be ready to fight in October like people are hoping.”

The world leader in MMA usually has at least one PPV event every year in Abu Dhabi and this has been the case since 2010. Over the past few years, it has been either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Makhachev headlining said events. Similarly, the UFC was hoping to put Makhachev as the main event this year, but that be impossible based on recent developments.

Meanwhile, Makhachev’s ambition to achieve a second title in the UFC took a blow after Belal prised the welterweight title from Edwards’ hands.

Makhachev’s grand ambitions shattered by Belal



It is no secret that Makhachev has his eyes set on a second belt in the UFC. In fact, earlier this year, the UFC tried to book Makhachev against Edwards for a title fight at UFC 300. However, Makhachev turned it down as he did not want to participate during Ramadan.

Last week, things changed at welterweight as Belal became the champion after dethroning Edwards. This also brought a temporary pause to Makhachev’s double champion ambitions, as prior to the fight he maintained that he would never fight Belal as they were brothers.

Well, Makhachev looks ready to stick to that decision, and UFC fans might have to wait a little longer to celebrate the next double-champion.