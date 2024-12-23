‘Islam Makhachev Is the Only Fighter to Defeat Khabib in Training Rounds’: When Javier Mendez Shared Rare Insight About ‘The Eagle’

Khabib Nurmagomedov is almost mythic in his dominance—both inside the Octagon and on the mats during training. But even the greatest have their kryptonite, and according to his coach Javier Mendez, Khabib’s comes in the form of his longtime teammate and protégé, Islam Makhachev.

In a throwback interview, Mendez dropped a bombshell that caught fans off guard: Islam is the only fighter who’s managed to win rounds against Khabib in all the years they’ve trained together.

“In all of history since 2012 since Khabib has been sparring with me, in front of my eyes, there has been nobody that has taken a round from him. No one has ever won a sparring session against him, not a sparring session ever, except one man, Islam. He is the only on that has won rounds from Khabib. Never won a session, but he has won rounds. And I have never seen that.”

Makhachev and Nurmagomedov share a bond that goes beyond typical training partners; they’re more like brothers. Growing up together in Dagestan, they’ve spent countless hours pushing each other in the gym, each session sharpening their skills and deepening their mutual respect.

Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, played a pivotal role in their development, instilling discipline and a relentless work ethic. This close-knit relationship has been instrumental in their individual successes, with each champion’s achievements reflecting their shared dedication and the strength of their partnership.

However, on a purely skill-based resume, Islam is simply far more well-rounded than Khabib ever was. If Khabib was dominant on the ground and maintained his unusual strength while he was at it, Islam is far more versatile, both on his back and his feet.

But even with that, he simply doesn’t want Khabib back in the octagon.

Islam’s hilarious reason for not wanting Khabib back

Makhachev has been dominating the lightweight division since October 2022, when he submitted Charles Oliveira in the second round at UFC 280 to claim the title. He has since defended his title thrice and has laid out former champions like Alexander Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier.

He is been as dominant as Khabib was back in his day. But there’s been a little rumor going around in Dagestani media claiming he’s been trying to convince Khabib to get out of retirement.

Speaking to Russian outlet Match TV, he laughed off the idea, saying, “No! Why do I need this? There’s no need for extra competition”.

The two will never fight inside the octagon anyway. Makhachev could have made the jump anytime before 2020 but never jumped the gun when Khabib was at the helm of the division.

It was only when Khabib retired with an undefeated 29-0 record, that Makhachev stepped up to fill in the gap and continue Dagestani dominance in the UFC.