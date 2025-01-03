Islam Makhachev Says Escaping His Wrestling Is Possible as It’s Not His Foundation

Islam Makhachev, widely regarded as one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC, believes that escaping his wrestling is tough but not impossible. In an interview, the UFC lightweight champion shed light on his grappling prowess, offering fans and fighters a peek into his mindset.

When asked if he considers himself a wrestler, Makhachev dismissed the label with a confident smile,

“The best fighter in the world cannot only be a wrestler.”

For a man who has repeatedly overwhelmed his opponents with an impeccable ground game, this might come as a surprise to some. However, Makhachev made it clear that while wrestling is a part of his arsenal, it isn’t his foundation.

The conversation turned to whether his wrestling could be countered, and Makhachev offered a candid response,

“It will be difficult, but I think it’s possible, of course. I am not a base wrestler, but in some aspects, I’ve perfected my technique.”

Islam’s approach isn’t about leaning solely on one discipline it’s about being well-rounded, adaptable, and technically precise. By his own account, he’s a master of many aspects of MMA, with wrestling serving as one of his sharpest tools rather than his defining characteristic.

For fighters looking to dethrone the champion, this might sound like a glimmer of hope. But as history has shown, knowing Makhachev’s game plan and executing a counter-strategy are two very different challenges. Whether on the mat, on his feet, or in scrambles, Makhachev continues to prove why he’s at the top of his division and why escaping his wrestling remains one of the hardest puzzles in MMA.

Well, there’s one fighter who thinks he can beat that puzzle, and not just beat it but overcome it very dominantly.

Tsarukyan confident in dethroning Islam

Arman Tsarukyan is brimming with confidence as he prepares to face Islam at UFC 311. The Armenian fighter is undaunted by the Dagestani champion’s dominance and plans to bring the fight to him with everything he’s got.

In a spirited interview with Udar, Tsarukyan expressed his determination and a bold promise if he captures the lightweight title.

“If I win the belt, I’ll walk across Russia. I’ll tell all Armenians to line up. I’ll walk from here to Khabarovsk.”

This isn’t just a fight for Tsarukyan—it’s a chance to prove that he’s more than ready to become the top dog in the division and rise above Dagestani dominance. With his striking and grappling skills honed to perfection, Tsarukyan plans to test every aspect of Makhachev’s game and make his own mark on the lightweight division.