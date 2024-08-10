Islam Makhachev to Follow Khabib’s Advice- ‘Won’t Return for Arman Tsarukyan Fight Until Full Recovery’

The MMA community is eagerly awaiting the return of UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev following his spectacular performance at UFC 302. However, given Makhachev’s recent injury woes, he is taking Khabib Nurmagomedov’s advice and not returning to the octagon unless he’s fully fit

Speaking to Submission Radio, Makhchev’s coach Javier Mendez revealed that the lightweight champion won’t fight being injured.

“One thing Islam will not do is to fight injured, he will not. He will fight anybody the UFC puts in front of him but one thing he is not going to do is sacrifice his health to in and lose his title because he didn’t fight when he was ready.“

After putting on a show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on June 2 at UFC 302, the champ is currently recovering, getting back to full health after a ligament injury to his hand has delayed his return to the octagon.

Now with this coach confirming it, Makhachev’s next bout against Arman Tsarykyan would is going to be farther down the road than fans anticipated.

On the same note, while the the MMA community is stoked to see the Armenian rematch the Russian, Makhachev himself isn’t excited about facing Tsarukyan again.

Makhachev bored with Tsarukyan match-up

27-year-old, Tsarukyan is the best lightweight on the planet… after Makhachev of course.

The Armenian currently sits as the #1 contender for the title after defeating former champion Charles ‘De Bronx’ Oliveira and is touted as ‘the’ one capable of dethroning Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev believes Arman Tsarukyan is the same fighter as when they fought 5 years ago and says it's not an exciting fight for him. "I think he's the same. I saw a lot of his fights, he just speaks. He speaks good, he promotes himself. But he's the same fighter and it's… pic.twitter.com/6paXvVfXwX — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 9, 2024

But the champ thinks otherwise. In fact, the two had previously fought each other in 2019 when Tsarukyan was a newcomer in the promotion.

Makhachev then comfortably beat the youngster to a decision win after three rounds and never looked back.

Since then the Armenian has seemingly improved his game, having climbing to the top of the chain over the defeated bodies of his opponents. But according to the champion, it has not been very impressive.

In an exclusive to Hosheh MMA, Makhachev said that he doesn’t see a whole lot of improvements from the 27-year-old. Though he credited his mic skills and called him out for believing his own hype, the Dagestani just isn’t inclined to buy sand on a beach.