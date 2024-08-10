“Not Exciting Match”: Islam Makhachev Believes Arman Tsarukyan Hasn’t Evolved as a Fighter Since Their Last Fight

Arman Tsarukyan is still the same fighter that had once lost to him according to Islam Makhachev. Despite Tsarukyan’s claims of having improved and becoming the #1 contender to his title since then, the UFC lightweight champion feels that the Armenian has not evolved and remains a boring match up for him.

In an interview with Hosheh MMA, the champ spoke about how the Armenian was good at beating his own drums.

“I think he’s the same. I saw a lot of his fights, he just speaks. He speaks good, he promotes himself. But he’s the same fighter and it’s not exciting match for me but we will fight soon.”

Nevertheless, champ will be defending his belt against Tsarukyan, meaning this will be a rematch and a possible part of a trilogy of fights, the first of Makhachev’s career.

Now, being champion is not very easy, especially in one of the most stacked divisions in the UFC. However, Makhachev is on the verge of defending his title for the third time, creating a new record in the process.

For the Dagestani, it’s all about the repetition.

Eat. Sleep. Train. Repeat

Makhachev is the current UFC lightweight champion and he has defended his belt twice already. No other fighter in the history of the division has defended it more than him.

Yes, that is how traditionally competitive the division has been. And as dominant as his reign has been, even Makhachev was pushed to the brink when he last fought. Dustin Poirier had not only managed to stuff a lot of his takedowns but had also opened him up in the process.

But even that wasn’t enough as Makhachev put him down with a takedown Poirier had never seen before and finished him quickly after that.

With his third title defense possibly coming up soon, Makhchev has revealed how its just life and nothing special for him.

“It’s life, nothing special….Wake up in the morning and first thing I have in my mind is where I’m gonna train today and who I’m gonna bring in the gym to training with me”

The champ ensures that training gets top priority over the media obligations and other things that come with being a champion.

As long as he keeps training top priority, he knows he can do what it takes to keep the belt wrapped around his waist.