Islam Makhachev Won’t Fight for UFC Welterweight Title: Head Coach Explains

Islam Makhachev has plans to become a double champion. When a UFC fighter holds the belts in two weight classes simultaneously, they become double champions. In the history of the UFC, there have been only 4 fighters who have achieved this feat. Conor McGregor was the first to ever do it, followed by Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and finally Henry Cejudo. However, Javier Mendez revealed in an interview with Helen Yee on YouTube why Makhachev can not do it.

Islam Makahchev followed in the footsteps of Khabib Nurmagomedov and became the lightweight champion. However, becoming a double champ would set him apart.

His head coach revealed that Makhachev would ideally want to challenge for the welterweight title. He then explained why the UFC won’t let him:

“The UFC I’m sure they gotta have the lightweight title resolution taken care of by the next title challenger. So I don’t think that’s gonna happen.”

However, there is still hope for Islam Makhachev because Javier Mendez believes it could happen in the future. Once Makhachev defends his title against another contender, it could be a possibility.

Meanwhile, the champion’s name is still being connected with Alexander Volkanovski as reporters question whether the Australian turned around from that fight too soon.

Alexander Volkanovski shuts down rumors of Islam Makhachev knockout connections with UFC 298 loss

Alexander Volkanovski got knocked out for the second time in his UFC career in 2 consecutive fights. The Australian lost to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 via knockout.

During the post-fight press conference, reporters wondered whether he returned to action too soon following his knockout loss to Islam Makhachev. Here’s what he had to say:

“Nah mate, you can’t take anything away from Topuria. If he puts a hand on you like that, you’re gonna go down, that’s just that. That was a clean right hand.”

Alexander Volkanovski stated that the Islam Makhachev fight had nothing to do with it. He had a great training camp and felt great inside the ring, he had no excuses to lose the fight.

However, he gave Ilia Topuria his flowers for connecting a solid right hook. He did not take anything away from the Spaniard.