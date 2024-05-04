“I Don’t Like Him”: Gilbert Arenas Reveals Why He Can’t Stand Charles Barkley Following Chuck’s Rant Against Lakers And Suns Players

Charles Barkley recently went on a rant of sorts while on a recent episode of Inside The NBA. Going off on players who should be held accountable instead of coaches, Gilbert Arenas now had a few words to say about the Philadelphia 76ers legend and his take on the whole ordeal.

Advertisement

Agent Zero decided to give his unfiltered two cents on Charles Barkley’s take on why it should be the players who are on the court who should be held accountable for the team’s struggles instead of the coaches who are coaching from the sidelines.

The Lakers recently parted ways with their head coach, Darvin Ham. Soon after, the Phoenix Suns’ owner too came forward in a press conference where he expressed little to no confidence in Frank Vogel for the head coaching position.

On Wednesday night, Charles Barkley openly blamed the failure of the teams on the players instead of the coaches. On Inside the NBA, Barkley said,

“Anybody who thinks the reason the Lakers suck is because of Darvin Ham or the reason the Suns suck is because of Frank Vogel; you don’t know what you’re talking about…The Lakers suck and the Suns suck because of the players. It has nothing to do with the coaches.”

While Sir Charles felt quite strongly about his take, Gilbert Arenas did not seem to agree at all.

“I don’t like him…I just don’t like how he talks about whose fault it is because when he was playing he didn’t take no responsibility for what was going on with him…I hate when you get to a certain stage and start throwing shots when you were a problem yourself when you played.”

Suffice it to say, that Gilbert Arenas does not agree with a word of Charles Barkley’s statement. However, he may not be completely right about his own statement on the matter.

Barkley is one of the few who has never hesitated to take accountability for his actions. In fact, the NBA legend has admitted to the mistakes he made, rather openly, during appearances on multiple different shows. This alone reveals an unyielding sense of accountability sorely lacking in the media today.

So really, out of the two of them, which analyst is right about this situation?

Is Charles Barkley in the right or is it Agent Zero?

Charles Barkley and Gilbert Arenas seem to have opposing opinions on who should be blamed. But regardless of what anyone thinks, the head coaches are already being replaced as we speak. The Los Angeles Lakers have already parted ways with Darvin Ham and Frank Vogel seems to be the next to go.

Majority owner of the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishiba recently spoke at a press conference on how 26 out of 29 general managers in the NBA would love to be in a position where the Suns are right now.

To put things in context, the Suns have no first-round picks in the draft till 2030 and have barely any second-round picks till the same as well. On top of that, Ishiba expressed his discontent with Frank Vogel as well. It is quite likely that the Suns will go on to fire Frank Vogel next but will that really fix all their problems?