Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Beloved Hasbulla Creates Internet Frenzy with Rib-Tickling Meme Starring Himself and Desi Hasbulla

Internet sensation Hasbulla has been a close friend to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for quite some time now. And now, the 21-year-old, who is often spotted ringside at UFC fights appears to have a fight of his own on his hands.

Dwight Schrute of The Office once said, “Identity theft is not a joke”. Hasbulla is in agreement and is not afraid to throw some hands at the man impersonating him. See, with the increase in fame for Hasbulla, came a number of imitators to share in the spotlight. The most recent foe in this list of imitators is a man from India.

A viral video showed an individual looking eerily similar to Hasbulla. Dubbed ‘The Indian Hasbulla’, his Instagram page has amassed 96,700 followers as well.

Of course, it’s not compared to Hasbulla’s 8.3 million followers but it’s enough to get noticed by the only man who has the unique distinction of punching Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, and Shaquille O’Neal among others in the face and lived. To be fair, however, the Russian man seems rather confident about being the OG, as evident by his tweet.



The image showed a side-by-side comparison of Hasbulla and his Indian counterpart. Hasbulla was shown with a wad of money and diamond-studded necklaces with the caption, “the guy she says dw about”. Needless to say, the meme drew some interesting reactions from fans. Here are some of the best reactions to the meme.

This fan stated the obvious.



Another fan posed a question about how anyone could not like Hasbulla. Fair, he has a point.



Of course, when God created the internet, he also created a place for the meek to be hateful.

Meanwhile, fans have been left wondering why Hasbulla has not been spotted at UFC events for a while. Fret not, with Islam Makhachev’s fight coming up, perhaps we will get to see this legend at the cage side, cheering for the Daegestani against the Diamond.

Hasbulla to be in attendance at UFC 302 to support Islam Makhachev?

The 21-year-old has become a huge part of ‘Eagle’s MMA’. He is often spotted with the likes of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He also hails from Dagestan and therefore supports his fellow brothers every chance he gets. Hasbuall attended an event for the first time at UFC 267 when he sat cage side alongside Dana White supporting Islam Makhachev against Dan Hooker.



He has since attended a number of events with the most recent one being UFC 294 in UAE. Makhachev’s upcoming title fight will take place in the United States. While Hasbulla has attended events in the US before, at this point in time there is no confirmation regarding his presence at UFC 302.