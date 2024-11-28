Islam Makhachev’s Next Fight Date Announced, Manager Confirms Khabib Will Be Present

UFC lightweight champion is returning to the octagon to defend his title a record fourth time on January 18 and he will have Khabib Nurmagomedov on his side for it.

The UFC lightweight champion has not fought in over 5 months now as he recovered from the injuries he sustained following his fight against Dustin Poirier. He had broken his hand and had laid off training for a few months in between. In this time, he had been issued a challenge many like Ilia Topuria, but Dagestani is most likely to face Arman Tsarukyan.

That said, the opponent hasn’t originally been confirmed yet. In an interview with Ushatayka on YouTube, Makhachev’s manager Rizvan Magomedov revealed that they had already signed the papers for the champ’s return.

“No, the contract has not been signed yet. For now, we’re preparing for January 18. We were given the date, and we accepted it. We assume it will be Tsarukyan. Khabib will be in Islam’s corner, for sure.”

‘The Eagle’, on the other hand, had initially transitioned to coaching after he hung up his gloves. However, in order to spend more time with his family, he had decided to stay away from the sport altogether. He had only returned for Makhachev’s historic win over Poirier at UFC 302.

This comes are great news for those who love seeing Khabib coaching his protege ringside since every time he has been a part of the champ’s corner, Makahchev has found a way to win and win in impressive fashion.

Such has been the dominance of the Dagestani champion, that other fighters from the division are now hoping Arman Tsarukyan can dethrone him.

Tsarukyan is the last hope against Islam

Makhachev has been going through contender after contender from different divisions ever since he won the belt from Charles Oliveira.

His toughest battle was against Poirier and it only seemed that way because Makhchev decided to stand and trade with him. Poirier found enough gaps to put a gaping hole on his forehead. Even then, as the statistics revealed later, Makhachev had actually outstruck him on paper.

But Tsarukyan, having fought Makhachev in a close battle is expected to give him is toughest challenge yet. Consequently, Matt Frevola, in an interview with Combat Sports UK had a request for Tsarukyan,

“You always kind of root for guys you fought, even if you beat them or if you lost to them. I know Arman…The rematch is going to be very interesting and I think he’s the best shot for anybody beating Islam.”

Despite having taken the fight on short notice, Tsarukyan gave Islam a run for his money and will be looking to do the same, but with the champ’s new additions to his arsenal, it might be easier said than done.