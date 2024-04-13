“Isn’t Going to Happen”: Tom Aspinall Bids Farewell to Jon Jones Fight, Sets Sights on New Opponent for UFC Comeback in Manchester

Being the interim heavyweight champ, Tom Aspinall has been chasing a fight against the undisputed heavyweight champ, Jon Jones, for quite some time. Yet, the current scenario suggests that he has given up on it. The UK native recently appeared on the ‘TNT Sports’ YouTube channel alongside Michael Bisping, where he talked about the Jon Jones fight and also disclosed whom he wanted as his next in-octagon rival.

Aspinall wasn’t wrong in wanting a fight against ‘Bones’. Interim champs do get a shot at the undisputed championship of the division. However, the 30-year-old’s situation was a bit different as Jones indicated that he wasn’t ready to accept a fight against Aspinall. He also talked about wanting to retire after completing his previously scheduled fight against Stipe Miocic.

Well, from the looks of it Aspinall’s fight against Jones might never materialize as the interim heavyweight champ made it clear that he won’t wait anymore. He also mentioned that he would like to have heavyweight fighter Curtis Blaydes as his next opponent. Giving a strong reason behind choosing Blaydes, Aspinall said,

“Well, we know that [the fight against] Jon Jones isn’t going to happen. I technically have a loss against Curtis Blaydes. So if you’re asking me who I’d like to fight, I’d obviously like to get that one back.”

Aspinall may have clarified who he wants as his rival for his next fight, but the date is yet to be finalized. At the same time, it will be interesting to see if and when the UFC authorities will give him a shot at being the undisputed champion of his division.

When will Tom Aspinall get a shot at the UFC undisputed heavyweight title?

Jon Jones has suggested that Aspinall won’t ever get a shot at the UFC undisputed heavyweight gold as long as it’s in his possession. However, from the looks of it, he won’t be holding it for much longer.

‘Bones’ may announce his retirement after his scheduled fight against Miocic. This means that he will have to give up the title even if he ekes out a victory. On the other hand, Miocic will have a chance of earning the title if he manages to get the better of Jones

In both cases, the interim champ Aspinall will probably be the one who will get a shot at undisputed gold irrespective of whether it is unclaimed or under Miocic’s possession. Hence, he just needs to keep defending his interim heavyweight championship and wait for the conclusion of the Jones vs. Miocic fight.