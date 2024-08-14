Israel Adesanya Accuses Du Plessis of Disrespecting ‘Heritage and Culture’ During the UFC 305 Welcome Ceremony

Israel Adesanya has called out Dricus du Plessis for being disrespectful during the UFC 305 welcoming ceremony. Since the event is taking place in Australia, as they did the last time, there was a traditional welcoming ceremony in line with local aboriginal culture.

The local aboriginal people perform the ceremony using traditional instruments, dressed up in traditional clothing. To participate is considered a mark of respect and acknowledgement.

A number of UFC fighters including Tai Tuivasa, Steve Erceg and Adesanya himself, took part in the traditional dance. Meanwhile, some other fighters like du Plessis watched on.

Following the event, ‘The Last Stylebender’ called out the middleweight champ for standing there and just staring at him during the ceremony,

“Imagine not knowing how to pay respects to the Original People of the land you stand on. Oh wait…”

Imagine not knowing how to pay respects to the Original People of the land you stand on. Oh wait… https://t.co/8FaAsL6RyR — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 14, 2024

In the video, du Plessis has a cold demeanor and does not seem interested in the dance. Instead, his sole focus is on his opponent Adesanya.

His comments also stem from the fact the DDP had conveniently forgotten about racism and apartheid in Africa that forced many native people to move out of the country in search of a better life, Adesanya’s parents being some of them.

So when du Plessis refused to acknowledge Adesanya as an African champion and called himself the ‘real African champion’, it was extremely disrespectful and insensitive.

Regardless, it turns out there’s bigger things on du Plessis’ mind right now with Dana White making a big announcement.

UFC to host event in South Africa if DDP wins

The UFC has big plans for Africa depending on the outcome of UFC 305. If DDP manages t0 edge past Izzy in their middleweight title fight, Dana White could very well move an PPV to the African nation where the former would get to fight in front of a home crowd.

“If he can beat Izzy and bring that belt back to South Africa, obviously we’ll do an event there.”

Dana White confirms the UFC will look at holding an event in South Africa if Dricus du Plessis retains his title against Israel Adesanya at #UFC305 this weekend pic.twitter.com/eqWYpqXeOw — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) August 14, 2024

The UFC has never hosted an event in South Africa. So for du Plessis will not want to pass up the opportunity to be a part of history. Of course, going past Adesanya is not going to be an easy task, especially a well rested Adesanya who’s had enough titles for a lifetime and is now in the business of collecting heads.

And even if DDP manages to win, the next man on his list is going to be Sean Strickland. And Strickland is Africa, boy or boy, that’s going to be worse than Conor McGregor in Brazil on the Jose Aldo tour!