Israel Adesanya Calls His Rivalry with ‘Great’ Alex Pereira a Blessing for Pushing Him to Level Up

Israel Adesanya has always been confident in his skills, but his rivalry with Alex Pereira has proven to be a pivotal force in pushing him to new heights. Adesanya acknowledges as much. Reflecting on their intense battles, Izzy expressed his gratitude for the challenge Pereira provided, thanking God for making it happen.

In a candid interview with Ariel Helwani, Adesanya opened up about their rivalry, saying,

“God blessed me with a great opponent like Alex Pereira. He blessed me with a great challenge like that. And it’s easy to say that now on this side, but f*ck, it takes a lot to take on that man.”

The two first met in Glory kickboxing, where Pereira got the better of Adesanya twice, including a brutal knockout. Upon joining the UFC, Pereira repeated the feat and knocked out Adesanya again at UFC 281. Their MMA rivalry culminated in a dramatic trilogy at UFC 287, where Adesanya finally bested Pereira, reclaiming the middleweight title in a thrilling fight.

Despite the ups and downs, Adesanya always believed their matchup would be significant, and he knew deep down he could overcome his long-time rival.

“I always knew that we would have history, and I always knew I could best him. I’m glad God blessed me with that challenge to be able to rise to the occasion.”

Looking back, the Kiwi views the rivalry with gratitude, acknowledging that it wasn’t just about the title or the rivalry itself, it was about rising to the challenge and proving to himself that he could evolve and overcome obstacles, no matter how formidable.

And it’s not just ‘Izzy’ who feels this way.

Poatan reciprocates Izzy’s sentiments

Pereira’s introduction to the UFC was preceded by the video of him knocking out Adesanya going viral. Izzy had then commented on the video and claimed that the Brazilian was just some guy, sitting in a bar bragging about the one time he beat the UFC middleweight champion.

This lit a fire under Pereira and he found a second lease on life and used it to become the champion he is today. In an interview, ‘Poatan‘ acknowledged as much and expressed his gratitude for Adesanya.

“Maybe without [Israel Adesanya] I wouldn’t be where I am today. I wouldn’t have got into the UFC with the good contract that I did due to the history we have.”

Both fighters have now become immortal in the annals of the sport and that rivalry that had started during their kickboxing days and came to a full circle in the UFC had a huge role to play. While there’s still a lot of gas in both their tanks, it’s just good to see them acknowledge each other at this point in their careers.