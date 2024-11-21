Israel Adesanya Confirms No Bad Blood with UFC Champ Dricus Du Plessis, Says Their Feud Ended Right After the Fight

UFC DU PLESSIS ADESANYA, Dricus du Plessis (left) of South Africa and Israel Adesanya of Nigeria during their Middleweight title bout at UFC 305 at RAC Arena in Perth, Sunday, August 18, 2024. ( !ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG! PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xRICHARDxWAINWRIGHTx 20240818123597889283

Israel Adesanya does not have any feelings of resentment towards UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis anymore. Going into their fight at UFC 305, DDP’s statements about who the ‘Real African Champion’ was could have birthed a new rivalry in the UFC. However, like professional sportsmen, the pair buried the hatchet after the fight.

The comedian Andrew Schulz asked Izzy if he was still beefing with the champ but the former champion set the record straight on their dead rivalry and owed it to a nice chat they had after their fight.

“Yeah we’re cool….Just like a moment and at the end, he said, ‘If you’re ever in South Africa tap in’, and I was like yeah sure.”

But this is not to say things will be the same if they end up fighting each other again in the future. As a fighter, the loss must still bother Adesanya deep down. It was his comeback story after all.

The Kiwi might have since claimed that he doesn’t need a title anymore but if the opportunity does present itself down the line and DDP still holds the title, it could re-ignite the feud between the two.

But for now, Adesanya is content not fighting the South African champion, just content he is not getting involved with random men looking to egg him on the streets.

Adesanya talks street fight video

A few weeks ago, a video of Israel Adesanya confronting a man on the sidewalk went viral on social media. The pair got into a tense argument as a passerby filmed the whole thing.

Israel Adesanya a été filmé en pleine altercation avec un autre conducteur en Nouvelle-Zélande. L’homme en face n’a pas l’air de savoir à qui il se frotte… pic.twitter.com/zlDCB3UMCc — REVOLUTION MMA (@RevolutionMMA_) September 5, 2024



The clip ends with ‘The Last Stylebender‘ spitting next to the man’s feet. Since the video went viral, there was a clamoring to know what had actually transpired.

Izzy has since explained the matter and said that the man was out there just trying to pick a fight with him when he was out there buying a pie. But he was not going to give the guy the time of his day.

“If he spat back at me then it’s on. But again, I’m glad I had a good day, I don’t like street fights, I don’t like confrontations but if you bring the problem then Imma solve the problem”

The former UFC champ then joked that he fights for millions and not for free. So he thought he would be the bigger man so he just got into his car and left.