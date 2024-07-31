Israel Adesanya Hilariously Trolls Fans With Fake Deadpool and Wolverine Leak, Calls It ‘Movie of the Year’

UFC champion Israel Adesanya is a huge fan of superheroes and pop culture. In fact, he has often mentioned how comics and cartoons gave him an escape from reality and allowed his imagination to run wild during his growing years. Even as an adult, Adesanya hung on to his love for superheroes and it was only natural for him to be excited about the recently released ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ movie.

Recently, a random account on X posted a video with the caption, “F**ck it, the full Deadpool & Wolverine movie.” The video being an hour and twenty minutes long led fans to believe that the entire movie had leaked online. However, while the clip started as any other Marvel movie, it soon cut to a video of Rick Astley performing his hit song ‘Never Gonna Give You Up,’ giving fans a rude surprise.

Interestingly, ‘The Last Style Bender’ reshared the troll clip on his X account with a caption that read, “Movie of thee YEAR!!!” However, at this point, it is unclear if Adesanya actually believes it or just reshared it to trick his fans.

Movie of thee YEAR!!! https://t.co/4DPLUvjatR — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 30, 2024



In the past, Adesanya has branded himself as the Deadpool of MMA. Deadpool is The Last Style Bender’s favorite superhero in the Marvel universe, and he even has a massive Deadpool tattoo on the side of his abdomen that took 16 hours to make. In fact, Adesanya has often claimed that he and Deadpool could be twins given their characteristics, and much like the Marvel character, the New Zealander has revenge on his mind as he prepares to take his title back from Dricus Du Plessis.

Adesanya aiming for heads on his return

‘The Last Style Bender’ was outclassed in his most recent outing against Sean Strickland. Although widely considered as one of the best strikers in the UFC, the New Zealand native looked awful against ‘Tarzan.’ Hence, after losing his belt, Adesanya stated that he would take some time off to recover and regroup his thoughts before returning.

Given how the fights played out at middleweight, Du Plessis being crowned champion gave Adesanya reason enough to get back sooner. In recent interviews, he has stated that he no longer cares about belts as he has plenty at home. Instead, ‘The Last Style Bender’ is now focused on “taking heads.”