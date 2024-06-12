Israel Adesanya Prioritizes Headhunting Over Chasing UFC Championship: “Don’t Need Anymore Belts”

UFC fans cannot be blamed for wondering if Israel Adesanya’s time at the top is over after he lost his belt to Sean Strickland and got brutally stopped by Alex Pereira. At the same time, Izzy’s followers are dying to see their favorite fighter bounce back and have that 185 lb belt around his waist. However, it seems like the ‘The Stylebender’ is done chasing the gold for now, as he is coming back for head and nothing else.

Dropping the massive revelation on his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya addressed his massive change of heart, saying,

“People are always like, I hope you get the belt back, I hope you get the belt back like, I got belts. I don’t need anymore belts, I’m coming for heads. That’s what I want to do.”

Ever since his long-standing rival, Alex Pereira came over to the UFC, Adesanya has been on shaky legs. While the Brazilian posted another win against Izzy, the latter got his revenge the very next bout, taking the belt back from Pereira. However, those bouts exposed Adesanya’s vulnerabilities and eventually, Strickland made the most of it by snatching the belt from the Kiwi.

Despite fans wanting to see Adesanya crowned as the champ again, Izzy is done with that. Regardless of the outcome, he is now after blood and will stop at nothing. Addressing the same issue, his buddy and training partner, Dan Hooker recently made another revelation, spilling the beans about Adesanya’s next bout.

Dan Hooker spills the beans, confirming Israel Adesanya’s presence at UFC 305

Considering Israel Adesanya’s determination to get back to winning ways, fans were expecting the UFC to schedule a fight. Yet, the organization hasn’t confirmed anything as of yet.

However, fortunately, or unfortunately, UFC lightweight and Adesanya’s training buddy, Dan Hooker spilled the beans, revealing the possible timeline of Izzy’s next fight in the UFC. During an exclusive to Combat TV, ‘The Hangman’ made the slipup and confirmed that both his pals, Israel Adesanya and Kai Kara France will be back in action once the UFC bandwagon reaches Perth, Australia for UFC 305.

While the middleweight’s opponent is not yet revealed, most likely it will be the MW champ, Dricus du Plessis and if that’s the case, then we can certainly expect a war!