Israel Adesanya Losses in UFC: How Many Times Has ‘The Last Stylebender’ Suffered Defeat?

We have arrived at the end of the fight week and the fight night is almost here. UFC 287 is stacked with multiple superstars. Miami’s own Jorge Masvidal will face Gilbert Burns at 170 pounds in the co-main event. The main event is a rematch between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. The dominant run in the UFC that Israel Adesanya has can make fans wonder who has Israel Adesanya lost against and how many losses does he has.

Israel Adesanya is a Nigerian born fighter who is base out of New Zealand. He trains at city kickboxing with Dan Hooker and Alexander Volkanovski.

Israel Adesanya Losses in UFC: How many times has he lost?

The Stylebender has an almost perfect record in the sport of MMA. He was called the king of middleweights as he went on an impressive winning streak. His current record is 23 wins and 2 losses. The 2 times he has lost has both been in the UFC.

Before entering the UFC octagon Adesanya was undefeated in the MMA circuit. He was even undefeated till he won the belt and defended it multiple times. If we talk about impressive resumes this is the one that we should be talking about.

However, the 2 losses he has are against two of the best fighters in the world. Adesanya, while he was the 185-pound champion thought of taking the risk and going up a weight class to 205 pounds. He challenged Jan Blachowicz the champ at that time at 205 but came up short.

Jan Blachowicz had an incredible game plan as he grappled a lot with Israel Adesanya. The Stylebender is primarily a kick boxer. The grappling from a guy who weighs 20-30 pounds higher than him was just too much for the 185 pound champion and he lost for the very first time inside the octagon.

He then went back to 185 pounds after loosing and defended his title thrice until he met his arch nemeses. Alex Pereira has defeated Israel Adesanya twice in his kick boxing career. After making an entry in the UFC it was obvious that these two would cross paths one day.

Lol, my clit would be bigger than your dick. You remember… https://t.co/rhj5S3XUds — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 29, 2023

Alex Pereira defeated Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. The Stylebender was comfortably winning on the scorecards untill he got knocked out in the last round. For the first 4 rounds it felt that the kick boxing revenge that Adesanya wanted was something he got in MMA but wasn’t the case, unfortunately.

Israel Adesanya’s impressive victories:

As we know, the Stylebender has lost only twice in his MMA career, that means the wins he has as far more impressive. His win against Robert Whittekar was an impressive one as it was in Whittekar’s hometown in Australia. It was a packed stadium of 60 thousand people.

Adesanya did not feel the pressure even a bit and defeated Whittekar in round two which was a very one-sided fight. His other impressive win was against Paulo Costa, who many believed to be a tough fight for Adesanya.

Costa very early in fight knew it would be a hard one for him. Israel Adesanya leg kicked Costa a lot which compromised his movements. The Stylebender went on to win via TKO in style and defeated Paulo Costa. Adesanya has many other wins in the UFC against fighters like Kelvin Gastelum, Derek Brunson, Yoel Romero etc.

Who do you think gets the job done at UFC 287?